The reason George Kambosos Jr. vs Devin Haney collapsed is revealed

February 21st, 2022

DAZN

Promoter Eddie Hearn has admitted there were advances from George Kambosos Jr’s team to face WBC 135 champion Devin Haney, in Australia.

Previously denied by Haney, Hearn stated Kambosos’ side approached him about the undisputed battle.

Hearn has since revealed his counteroffer and belief that they can still do a deal despite Kambosos switching his attention to a mandatory clash with Vasyl Lomachenko.

“Our offer was basically an opportunity for George Kambosos to keep all the Australian money for the fight,” Hearn told DAZN.

“They talk about how big this fight is, huge PPV in Australia, government money, stadium fight. I felt it was a very fair offer.”

On public statements that threatened the fight, Hearn added: “I don’t want to go back and forth with Lou DiBella.

“I just had to come out on social media and say ‘just to confirm we have never ever received an offer by email or any other form of writing for Devin Haney to go to Australia’ because we will do everything we can to go.

“I felt that Devin was getting a bad end of the stick. Him and Bill were phoning me up saying, ‘can you forward us the offer you had.’

“I said, “I’d never had an offer.” I don’t know what to say.

“But since then, we’ve been in talks with DAZN. They probably act as a very good intermediary between myself and Lou DiBella to try and make this fight happen.”

DEVIN HANEY FIGHT

Kambosos got tired quickly of the internet bickering on both sides. The lightweight star began to focus on training when the three-belt ruler said: “That’s right, Eddie Hearn, no more Twitter talk. This Warrior doesn’t duck or dodge no man.

“You saw my eyes, and you saw my performance. You saw me take everything off the lion in the lion’s dens first hand, ringside.

“So no more Twitter talk, only real talks where it matters.”

Lomachenko may now be in pole position to secure the fight as Haney faces getting left in limbo.

