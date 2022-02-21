Russian powerhouse who KO’d Deontay Wilder secures WBC title shot

February 21st, 2022

RCC

Once tipped to be heavyweight champion after stopping Deontay Wilder in the amateurs, Russian Evgeny Romanov has landed a world title shot.

But it’s not happening in the top division. Avoiding a World Boxing Council purse bid, promoter Yvon Michel secured a deal for Romanov to challenge bridgerweight ruler Oscar Rivas.

An agreement got reached with Titov Promotions, which promotes undefeated mandatory challenger Romanov. The powerhouse holds a perfect 16-0, with 11 KOs.

DEONTAY WILDER

Romanov halted Deontay Wilder famously in 2008, of which a video clip went viral. However, the unpaid code didn’t suit him.

Losing nine times, Romanov put the vest and the head guard behind him in 2010. His career then lay dormant for six years.

The 36-year-old returned to the boxing fold to fulfill his prophecy and began bulldozing through the heavyweight ranks.

At only 217 pounds, Romanov still had a way to fill out. Failing to do so, the bridging weight class came at the perfect time for Romanov.

He now challenges for the ultimate prize. The event will represent the first defense of the green and gold belt for Rivas.

“I am happy to be able to defend my WBC bridgerweight belt in familiar terrain and quickly,” Rivas commented. “I intend to keep this belt for a long time.

“In addition, my promoter GYM has obtained the rights to promote in my adopted city, Montreal, or my native country, Colombia.

“I feel confident and surrounded by the best. It helps me stay focused on my goals.”

RIVAS vs. ROMANOV

Discussing the deal, Rivas handler Michel stated: “We are delighted with this outcome.

“I would like to thank Mr. Alex Titov for his co-operation. We intend to hold this world championship in June, Montreal, or possibly Colombia.

“Discussions are currently taking place. It was important for us that Oscar defends his crown in a familiar environment.”

Trained by Marc Ramsey, Rivas captured the WBC World title last October 22, winning a unanimous decision over Ryan Rozicki (13-1, 13 KOs) at the Olympia in Montreal.

Colombia-native Rivas, who represented his country at the 2008 Olympics, became the first WBC World Champion in the history of the Bridgerweight Division.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.