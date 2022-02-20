Gervonta Davis will be ordered to face George Kambosos Jr. soon

February 20th, 2022

WBA ‘regular’ champion Gervonta Davis boasts a fight with Rolando Romero to take care of before a particular order comes to fruition against George Kambosos Jr.

Davis vs. Romero got re-stipulated by the World Boxing Association due to a promise to have one sole titleholder by 2023.

Romero was the interim champion before WBA President Gilberto Mendoza made the shocking decision to scrap all those kinds of titles.

This scenario meant many ‘interim’ rulers were left wondering what would happen next. Well, Mendoza added that all interim titleholders would get a shot at the secondary champion of that division.

That’s where Davis vs. Romero comes in for 2022. The winner will then get ordered to battle the ‘super’ champion as the next mandatory order. This outcome means Kambosos, potentially after his mandatory with the WBO and a voluntary later in 2022.

Therefore, the winner of Davis vs. Romero, strongly favored to be the former, will be stipulated to fight Kambosos [if still the champion] by the first half of 2023.

The WBA acted following months of uncertainty surrounding their future after allegations of racism, corruption, and questions over the scoring of fights.

Ironically, the WBO who spoke up after WBN stated they would not recognize the WBA as a sanctioning body until they cleaned up their act.

“My friend Gilberto Mendoza Jr. runs the WBA as he sees fit,” said Paco Valcarcel. “What I don’t understand is the complacency of certain boxing writers.

“Also, TV commentators when it comes to the 42 so-called world champions that the WBA currently has in 17 divisions.

“(The WBA) have been designated as Super, Regular, Interim, and Gold. For example, they currently have four champions in the Heavyweight Division.

“I don’t understand it, and I’m not going to keep quiet about it either.”

GERVONTA DAVIS CHANCE

Mendoza didn’t wait long to make his move. Now, all those holding a ‘super’ title will have to face the secondary champion until only one winner remains.

The WBA only has 26 champions right now, down from a high of 55. Therefore, seven fights need to happen, of which Gervonta Davis vs. Kambosos is one.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

