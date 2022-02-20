Chin holds up as Amir Khan gets face smashed in by bigger man

Former world champion Amir Khan lost to UK rival Kell Brook on Saturday night and had all the damage to prove it at Manchester Arena.

Khan got his face rearranged by the bigger man but managed to fend off calls that he was chinny by not touching the canvas once in the fight.

The Bolton man’s legs did a silly dance a few times. However, he managed to make it until the sixth round before the battle ended.

A British boxing rivalry simmering for more than ten years finally came to the boil.

Brook (40-3, 28 KOs) channeled years of antagonism into stopping Khan (34-6, 21 KOs). The referee stepped in to save Khan from further punishment.

Brook and Khan unleashed the action in the very first round. Brook rocked Khan on his feet multiple times.

The crowd reacted with awe as Khan fought back to land hurtful punches of his own.

AMIR KHAN GUTS

Towards the end of the third, Brook attacked when getting on the front foot, sending Khan into the ropes. He was hanging on until the end of the bell.

Khan showed guts and resilience through the fifth round to stay on his feet following an onslaught from Brook. But again it was ‘Special K’ who controlled the distance and the tempo of the fight.

The accurate right hand was reaching over the guard of Khan throughout the fight. It proved to be the difference.

With both men coming into the fight to retire each other, Khan admitted his shortcomings to the bigger man.

“The better man won. He put on an excellent performance tonight, and there’s no disrespect to him because he came out to win.

“It was one of the best atmospheres I’ve ever fought in, the fans came out to watch a great fight, and they got what they paid for.”

Khan’s career has now ended as Brook begins to get linked to other fights on Sky Sports.

