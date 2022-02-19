Kell Brook opens up on when and why hatred for UK rival Amir Khan began

February 19th, 2022

Lawrence Lustig

Former welterweight champion Kell Brook has revealed why so much hatred exists between himself and British rival Amir Khan.

Brook hopes to end over a decade of animosity on Saturday night when trading blows with Khan at Manchester Arena.

But the former IBF titleholder says a lack of respect shown to him, even after victory over Shawn Porter in 2014 on US soil, cuts deep.

Around 2010 when Brook was making his way through the British rankings, Khan was at the height of his powers. He was a household name across the Atlantic.

When Khan would consistently get linked to a fight with Brook, the Bolton man brushed off any chances as if ‘Special K’ was a nobody.

This scenario continued for years, leading to UK fans clamoring for the pair for the last seven years.

Where Eddie Hearn previously failed, Sky Sports replacement Ben Shalom got the job done within months, to the delight of the British fraternity.

Now, Brook is looking forward to punishing Khan for his previous disdain.

“It goes back to the amateur days. Khan used to win championships at his weight, and I was the one above. He did what he did in the Olympics [winning a silver medal at seventeen].

“We always got promised we would fight down the line. But [back then] Khan said he didn’t even know who I was [to the US media]. He’s never given me that respect.”

KELL BROOK KO

On how the fight will go down, Brook added:

“He’s definitely going to sleep Saturday night when I smash him. After Saturday, nobody will be interested [in Amir Khan].

“He can go to Dubai and do his thing. That’s the end of it. We’re going to get a knockout. He’s going on his face or back, either way.

“This means so much to me. This fight’s been talked about for many, many years. You’re going to see the condition and the hard work I’ve put in.

“I’m ready for twelve hard rounds. I’m ready to put a show on for the fans. I don’t like him. He doesn’t like me. We’re going to see an excellent fight.”

