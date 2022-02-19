Amir Khan makes prediction of pain for Kell Brook ahead of grudge match

February 19th, 2022

Lawrence Lustig

Amir Khan plans to be cold and calculating this Saturday night when the former world champion battles UK rival Kell Brook in Manchester.

‘King’ Khan heads into the clash as an underdog to win but appears to be boasting the minor war scars of the pair.

With one of the biggest fights in British boxing history just hours away, the bragging rights in a rivalry that started when both men were teenage amateurs will now finally get settled.

Millions will be watching worldwide and live in the UK on Sky Sports Box Office [ESPN+ in the US] as Khan and Brook tee off on each other.

Bolton’s finest believes Brook is in for a brutal beating ahead of the first bell.

“I’m worried about Kell’s health after the beating I’m gonna be giving him,” said Khan. “It’ll be something he’s never had before.

“We are going to put him in his place. It’s been a very long time. Ten years [this has] been going on. This is my time now to put him in his place.”

AMIR KHAN PREDICTION

Concluding with his prediction for the fight, Khan added:

“I’m going to hurt him, and he’s going to get put in his place. I’m going to shut him up for good. Something he’s going to remember for a very long time.”

Trainer Brian McIntrye, drafted in after his fighter Terence Crawford beat Khan in New York, aired his views on the outcome.

“He pushed it in camp. He ground it out. And he didn’t complain one time,” pointed out Bomac.

“We went through four, five, maybe six sparring partners. I pushed him and pushed him so I could hear him say, ‘I quit,’ and he never said it.

“He just kept going. The team and I are proud of him.”

Watch Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook live on Sky Sports Box Office from 6 pm in the UK. From 10 am PT and 12 pm ET in the US on ESPN+.

