Tim Tszyu offers to step in, face Jermell Charlo after withdrawal

February 18th, 2022

No Limit

Super welterweight contender Tim Tszyu has thrown his hat into the ring to clash with three-belt world champion Jermell Charlo.

Following news that Charlo’s opponent Brian Castano got ruled out, the exciting Australian’s intentions were clear.

“So you’ve’ all heard the news that Brian Castano has withdrawn from the rematch with Charlo. He has a bicep injury. The big question that everyone is asking is, where does that leave our planned co-main event card for Tim,” said Tszyu’s manager Glen Jennings.

“We don’t’ have all the info to be able to make an informed decision. Still, together with without promoters, we work through the options and do whatever is necessary while waiting for the outcome.

“Boxing is a tricky business at best, so these things happen, injuries occur beyond our control, and so you have to remain flexible and positive and work hard to ensure the best outcome for your fighter, team, and fans.

“We have said all along we won’t sit and wait, we will stay busy, the titles will come in due course, and so we will work our way through this and keep you all posted.

TIM TSZYU

“We have put it out there. If Castano is out, we will happily step in and take Charlo.

“Stranger things have happened. Tim Tszyu and our team are ready to go. Regardless of who stands in front of him in the ring in March.

“We shall see.”

CHARLO vs. CASTANO

Earlier, the WBC confirmed the news regarding Castano.

“The eagerly anticipated Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Carlos Castaño rematch is postponed.

“They fought in one of the most exciting fights of the year last, on July 17 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, ending in a split draw. Judge Tim Cheatham saw it 114-114. Nelson Vázquez saw Jermell win 117-111 and Steve Weinsfield scored 114-113 for Brian.

“Immediately after the official result got announced, there was talk of a rematch, as both want to show who’s supreme at 154 pounds conclusively.

“It was supposed to take place on March 19 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, but unfortunately will have to be postponed due to a bicep injury that Castaño suffered in training camp.

“Jermell Charlo won the WBC belt in May 2016 by defeating John Jackson via eighth round knockout. He lost that title in December 2018 to Tony Harrison but regained it a year later. While, against Jeison Rosario, in September 2020. He won the IBF and WBA championships by knocking him out in eight rounds.

“Brian Castaño became WBO world champion in February 2021, when he defeated Brazilian Patrick Teixeira by a wide unanimous decision.

“More details soon.”

