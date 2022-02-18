Kell Brook out-weighs Amir Khan, looks dry and drained at 148.5 pounds

February 18th, 2022

Lawrence Lustig

Kell Brook took to the scales and weighed inside the limit handily. However, there was no denying the Sheffield man looked dry and drained at 148.5 pounds.

“The Special One” hadn’t attempted to make below 150 pounds for thirteen months…and it showed.

Brook was gaunt in the face and seemed relieved to get the scaling ceremony over and done. In the immediate aftermath, the former IBF champion took a massive gulp of water in his attempts to rehydrate.

Khan, as always, was in excellent condition at a handy 147.5 pounds. Despite being the underdog, he’s in better shape to compete on the night.

The official weights came from Manchester Central in front of many fans. It’s all set up for a massive Pay Per View event on Sky Sports Box Office.

OFFICIAL AMIR KHAN vs. KELL BROOK WEIGHTS

12×3 Mins Welterweight Contest [149 pounds]

AMIR KHAN 8st 7lb 5oz (147.5lb) vs. KELL BROOK 10st 8lb 5oz (148.5lb)

Further weights:

6×3 Mins Cruiserweight Contest

VIDDAL RILEY 14st 3lb (199lb) vs. WILLBEFORCE SHIHEPO 14st 2lb 5oz (198.5lb)

6×3 Mins Heavyweight Contest

FRAZER CLARKE 18st 4lb (256lb) vs. JAKE DARNELL 17st 10lb 5oz (248.5)

10×2 Mins Vacant WBO Female World Super-Welterweight Championship

NATASHA JONAS 10st 9lb 5oz (149.5lb) vs. CHRISTIAN NAMUS 10st 7lb 5oz (147.5lb)

BOOKIES TAKE

According to experts at Sporting Index, Kell Brook will settle his fierce long-standing rivalry with Amir Khan once and for all by knocking out his opponent in the eighth round of Saturday’s welterweight showdown.

The eagerly awaited bout has been in the pipeline for ten years. According to pundits, it comes far too late in both fighters’ careers.

But the spread betting firm doesn’t expect the fight to go the distance, with the bout expected to last 26 minutes in total.

Brook’s power has seen him win 64% of his 42 career fights by KO and is expected to prove the difference against Kahn, with The Special One backed to deliver a trademark blow.

Neville Burdock, Head of Trading at Sporting Index, said: “Amir Khan and Kell Brook hold one of the fiercest grudges in boxing.

So neither of them will be holding back in the ring on Saturday, and that might favor the more powerful puncher in Brook.

“We predict that the fight is unlikely to go the distance, with The Special One fancied to floor his rival in the eighth round of the bout.

“Based on similar matchups and previous fights involving the two, we predict the fight will last 26 minutes.”

