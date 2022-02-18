Avanesyan vs Metz / Sheeraz vs Smith ticket information for March 19

February 18th, 2022

EUROPEAN welterweight champion David Avanesyan returns to the ring on March 19 at the OVO Arena, Wembley with a defence of his title on a night of multiple championship clashes and an array of the country’s finest young prospects/contenders feature at the historic London venue.

Avanesyan vs Metz:

David Avanesyan takes on the unbeaten Finnish fighter Oskari Metz in what will be a fifth defence of his EBU belt, with him also having recently joined forces with Frank Warren and Queensberry.

It is a return to a happy hunting ground for the 33-year-old Russian as the formerly known Wembley Arena hosted his stoppage triumphs over both Josh Kelly and Liam Taylor.

“I am very happy to be fighting in front of my British fans at my favourite venue in Wembley where I had great nights in the past year,” said Avenesyan. “Enjoy the show, I am back!”

Sheeraz vs Smith:

Hamzah Sheeraz, the WBO European super welterweight champion, who will take on Jez Smith for the WBC International Silver middleweight title in a fight that is sure to bring fireworks and a tough welcome to a new division.

Lynn vs Beech Jr:

Further title action comes with relentless featherweight star Louie Lynn defending his WBC International Silver belt for a second time against James Beech Jr from Bloxwich.

Noakes vs Finiello:

One of the leading young lightweights in Britain in action at Wembley with Sam Noakes making a first defence of his WBC International Silver title against the Italian Vincenzo Finiello.

McCann vs Tondo:

Thrilling bantamweight star Dennis McCann is entering into title business for the first time. ‘The Menace’ will fight for the WBO Youth world title over eight rounds against Charles Tondo, a southpaw from Tanzania.

Mark Chamberlain takes on a 10-rounder for the first time, while gifted super lightweight prospect Henry Turner will have a fourth six-rounder. Explosive super feather Masood Abdullah goes in with Engel Gomez over six rounds and super lightweight Sonny Liston Ali fights Birmingham’s Sean Davis, also in a six-rounder.

In four-round action, Khalid Ali will look to double his win tally against Kris Pilkington.

Royston Barney-Smith:

Two-time European championship gold medallist Royston Barney-Smith makes his pro debut, having turned 18 in January. Barney-Smith enjoyed a glittering stint in the amateurs, with 50 fights bringing about 45 wins. He represented England at four championships fighting on 37 occasions, winning 36.