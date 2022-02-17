World Boxing Council add extra belt to Fury vs Whyte heavyweight clash

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will be competing for an extra title added by the World Boxing Council to their heavyweight battle this spring.

The two British fighters will compete, not only for the coveted green and gold WBC title but a new Union Belt crafted for 2022.

Announcing the one-off commemorative strap, the WBC will allow the winner of their collision to keep the title forever.

They said: “The World Boxing Council proudly announces the Union Belt.

“This unique belt will be presented as a special trophy to the winner of the highly anticipated fight between WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury and WBC interim Heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte.

“The Union belt extols special elements to celebrate and commemorate the United Kingdom through boxing.”

Fury and Whyte trade blows for the heavyweight crown on the back of a world record purse bid earlier this month.

Both camps tried to secure the fight, but Frank Warren won the day with a mammoth bid of over $40 million.

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL BID

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman stated: “This is the coin flipped to determine the opening of the bids.

“[The bids of] $32,222,222 by Matchroom Boxing [and] $41,025,000 by Queensberry Promotions.

“This is the most significant purse bid in the history of boxing. Congratulations, Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte. [The] WBC Heavyweight championship.

Soon after, Top Rank added: “Queensberry and Top Rank are delighted to announce that WBC and Lineal world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, will defend his titles against Dillian Whyte following today’s purse bids.

“A venue and date for the fight will be announced in due course.”

That date is said to be late April in the United Kingdom, as contracts will get handed in by this weekend. Whyte has so far refused to engage in a row over money that should be solved in time, judging by the WBC adding a further belt.

