Vladimir Shishkin pitted against Gordie Russ II on March 5th

February 17th, 2022

WBC #10- and IBF #9-ranked super middleweight Vladimir Shishkin (12-0, 7 KOs), as well as undefeated Detroit super welterweight Gordie Russ II (3-0, 3 KOs) have been added to the lineup in separate bouts for Salita Promotions’ next “Detroit Brawl” event, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the Lincoln Ballroom of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, Michigan.

Waiting out the pandemic for an inevitable high-profile match-up against a champion or highly rated contender, former amateur star Shishkin, originally from Stepnoe, Russia, is now living and training at the Kronk Gym in Detroit with super trainer Javan “SugarHill” Steward. The talented Russian will look to stay sharp against Ecuadorian trialhorse Jeyson “Verdugo” Minda (14-6-1, 8 KOs), in a bout scheduled for eight rounds.

“I’m excited to add another adopted Detroiter to the card,” said event promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “Like the legendary Russian Five, who played a big role in bringing a Stanley Cup Championship to ‘America’s Greatest Comeback City’ Detroit. I believe Vladimir’s partnership with Sugarhill will soon result in another world title for the city of Detroit. And as a bonus for local boxing fans, they will get a chance to see another future world champion on this stacked Detroit Brawl card!”

Also training with Steward and added to the Detroit Brawl bill is his cousin, the aforementioned super welterweight Russ II, who will hope to keep his record perfect (currently 3-0, 3 KOs) against an opponent also TBA over four rounds.

Tickets for “Detroit Brawl” start at $35 and can be purchased by calling or visit the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center Box Office (313.943.2354) at 15801 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn during Box Office hours: Thursday and Friday from 11 am to 4 pm and 5 pm to 8:30 pm on the day of the event.

In the night’s 10-round heavyweight main event, Saginaw, Michigan, spoiler Robert Simms (11-3, 3 KOs) will test the mettle of undefeated New Yorker Moses “ThunderHands” Johnson (8-0, 7 KOs).

Featured in the 10-round super middleweight co-main event will be Detroit’s own Winfred “Hot Boy” Harris Jr. (21-1-1, 10 KOs) taking on another veteran known for pulling off occasional surprises, former NABA-US Super Middleweight Champion Dashon “Fly Boy” Johnson of Riverside, California.

Also seeing action will be undefeated middleweight terror Marlon Harrington (6-0, 5 KOs) stepping up in class to face Montevideo, Uruguay’s Andres Viera (11-4, 8 KOs) in a six-round brawl.

Featured in matching showcase bouts will be popular Grand Rapids, Michigan-based former amateur stars Joseph “Sug” Hicks Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) taking on Justin Baesman (0-2) of Herlong, California, and Joshua Pagan (1-0, 1 KO) in separate four-rounders.

Making their Detroit Brawl debuts against opponents TBA will be Dearborn’s own 19-year-old undefeated southpaw Husam Al Mashhadi (2-0, 2 KOs) in a super welterweight four-rounder; and Detroit’s Vernon Webber will hope to make his heavyweight pro debut a memorable one against Hammond, Indiana’s Gabriel Mota (1-2).

PLEASE NOTE: Tickets ordered online will be mailed up to one week prior to event date. Tickets ordered within a week of event will be placed in will call at the box office for pick-up. A limited quantity of VIP tickets is also available by calling Rhyan Neco: 313.765.7698.

The Ford Community & Performing Arts Center is located at 15801 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn. On fight night, doors open at 6:00 pm and the action starts at 7:00 pm.