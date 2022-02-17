Ruben Torres to face Cristian Mino for WBC Ranking belt

February 17th, 2022

Undefeated lightweight, Ruben “Ace” Torres (17-0, 14 KOs), who headlines Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” event this Friday, February 18, 2022, against Cristian Mino (20-4-2, 17 KOs), has more on the line as the bout will now be for the WBC USNBC title.

Torres has been one of the most active fighters since the start of the pandemic having fought six times. He’s knocked out seven of his last eight opponents and looks to extend on that KO streak this Friday.

“This is huge, and it gets me one step closer to being a major contender in the division,” said Torres with excitement when hearing the news.

“Now I’m set to put forth a performance that is worthy of holding a WBC belt, which will be great for the fans. I am ready to emerge as one of the new faces of boxing. I see all the big fights happening in the lightweight division and I am patiently waiting for my time to prove myself. Friday is one step closer to becoming a world champion.”

“Ruben Torres has worked extremely hard and it is rewarding to see him at 24-years-old, fight for his first regional title,” said Alex Camponovo, GM of Thompson Boxing. “We believe in Ruben and see him as a future force of the lightweight division, and someone who is on pace to be a world champion!”

“New Blood” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel Ontario, CA. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.

Tickets priced at $50, $75, and $100, are only available for purchase at the door. Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new Mobile App downloadable on Apple and Google.