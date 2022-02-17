Ohara Davies returns, puts ‘the super-lightweight division on notice’

February 17th, 2022

British super-lightweight Ohara Davies believes Probellum can deliver him world title opportunities after he became the latest name to join the promoter’s elite stable of fighters.

The London-born fighter is edging closer a shot at the WBA belt after ending over 12 months of inactivity with a dominant points win back in November.

On that card Davies (23-2, 16 KOs) was due to face former lightweight title holder, the hard-hitting Ismael Barroso, in an official eliminator between the WBA’s No2 and No3 ranked fighters at 140lbs but his Venezuelan rival was forced to pull out and Davies believes that with Probellum’s backing, he can secure a shot at the belt.

“I’m back and the super-lightweight division is officially on notice now that I’ve teamed up with Probellum,” said Ohara Davies.

“I’m already high up in the rankings and believe that with Probellum’s backing, I can fulfil my dream and become world champion soon. Mark my words – it’s only a matter of time.

“Anyone at 140lbs who is standing is my way of a world title shot best get out of the way, otherwise they are going to get knocked out.”

Davies has only ever lost twice as a professional and the two men to have beaten him – Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall – clash for the undisputed super-lightweight crown later this month, and ‘Two Tanks’ Davies and Probellum are focused on a shot at the winner.

“We are delighted to be able to add Ohara to our stable of fighters. Ohara has a big personality but delivers an even bigger punch in the ring – there is no doubt that he is one of the strongest guys at 140lbs,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum.

“He has the talent and it is now our task to deliver the opportunities in order for him to take that next step in his career and go to world title level.”

The 30-year-old is joining a clutch of other top-rated super-lightweights in the Probellum stable with Regis Prograis and Tyrone McKenna fighting on the second night of Probellum Evolution’s double-header in Dubai next month.

Davies is sure to be keeping one eye on how his rivals fare on March, 19 but his focus will be fixed on moving further up the WBA rankings and into a position to challenge for the title.