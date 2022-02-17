George Kambosos eyes Vasyl Lomachenko before Gervonta Davis order

February 17th, 2022

George Kambosos Jr. has begun his path to an eventual unified battle with Gervonta Davis by working out a deal with Vasyl Lomachenko.

The Greek-Australian lightweight ruler wants a homecoming event down under after ripping the belts away from Teofimo Lopez last year.

‘Ferocious’ George had hoped to land an undisputed collision with Devin Haney. However, a lowball offer from Haney’s promoter Eddie Hearn – not the first of his career – scuppered any attempts.

Since then, the World Boxing Organization has ordered a fight with Vasyl Lomachenko that has to take place next.

As Lomachenko was on a two-man shortlist presented to the media by Kambosos and his team, this is the most logical step.

However, one man a bit late to the party was Oscar De La Hoya. The Golden Boy boss must have missed the last few weeks of discussions and a recent announcement that Ryan Garcia would face Emmanuel Tagoe in April.

Despite Kambosos aiming to fight in May or June, De La Hoya threw Garcia’s name into the frame despite months of inactivity and a fight already set.

De La Hoya said: “The best option for George Kambosos to make the most money is Ryan Garcia.”

Now, not to mention the obvious, but Kambosos vs. Garcia in late May or June would be unworkable if Garcia fights Tagoe in April. Golden Boy would have to scrap that fight entirely.

They’d also have to convince Garcia that traveling to Australia when you haven’t fought in a year and a half would be a good idea.

Anyone with any knowledge of the situation would know that Garcia needs to shake off his ring rust before going anywhere near the dangerous Kambosos.

Kambosos pointed this out in his response to the former eleven-time world champion.

“Oscar, you’re a legend, big fan mate. But I’m busy in 2022 defending in beautiful Australia against the cream of the crop.

“Respectfully, if Ryan can string a few big-name wins and earn it, no problem at all. Come to Australia, my guest, and watch my mega stadium fight next up.”

Oscar your a legend, big fan mate 👊🏻🇦🇺 I’m busy in 2022 defending in beautiful Australia against the cream of the crop but respectfully if Ryan can string a few big name wins and earn it, no problem at all 😉 come to Australia, my guest, and watch my mega stadium fight next up 🇦🇺 https://t.co/lipy6vqBaO — George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr (@georgekambosos) February 17, 2022

GERVONTA DAVIS

That ‘mega stadium fight’ will be against Lomachenko as Haney reportedly priced himself out of the fight.

Whoever wins from Kambosos vs. Lomachenko will have a voluntary option before getting ordered to battle Gervonta Davis.

The World Boxing Association continues to reduce its world titles. And having ordered Davis to fight ex-interim titleholder, Rolando Romero, their next move is to stipulate the secondary champion to fight the ‘super’ belt holder.

This scenario means Kambosos or Lomachenko will have it in writing that Davis must be their next mandatory challenger by the end of this year.

Fans can now look forward to two massive unified title battles between lightweight ‘Super Six’ stars. But the biggest loser here is Devin Haney, who had the first refusal and blew it.

The Kambosos fight could have been agreed upon and signed weeks ago. Now the honor goes to Lomachenko and Davis, meaning Kambosos would have to choose Haney as his voluntary defense in the fall for the contest to get revived.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.