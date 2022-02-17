Despite hate, ex-champ still eyes Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas winner

February 17th, 2022

Former welterweight champion Keith Thurman still wants to fight Errol Spence Jr. despite taking heat from the current unified ruler in the past.

Thurman was called names and ruled out by Spence as an opponent when the subject came up last year.

However, ‘One Time’ stated his intentions to face the winner of Spence’s upcoming fight with Yordenis Ugas after getting back to winning ways against Mario Barrios.

“Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas is a great fight. Champion vs. Champion. Two top dogs fighting for the top spot,” pointed out Thurman.

“I think Spence has Ugas on power, but Ugas has good defense and spacing.

“I look forward to this one and would love to face the winner later this year. May the best man win.”

Spence is the favorite to win and fend off Ugas to claim a third sanctioning body title belt at 147. It remains unanswered whether ‘The Truth’ would ever accommodate Thurman if he does on April 16.

Ironically, when Spence released The Kraken on Thurman during a Barbershop Conversation announcing a fight with Manny Pacquiao, he told his divisional rival to face Ugas instead.

“Man, I don’t want anything to do with Keith Thurman. That ship has sailed. That ship’s been gone,” said Spence.

“I don’t want anything to do with that man. He’s messing with me.

“But he’s still a good fighter. He could still fight. I don’t really have any interest in it.”

ERROL SPENCE JR

He concluded: “I don’t pay attention to it. He can fight [Yordenis] Ugas. But he’s not going to get a fight with me.

“It’s just how he is. He’s just a cornball to me. I just can’t stand him.”

Spence vs. Ugas meant Terence Crawford got frozen out of the unified picture. The pound-for-pound star has links to a battle with Thurman.

Al Haymon will certainly put Crawford vs. Thurman on Pay Per View if it goes down this summer.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Furthermore, follow on social media @worldboxingnews