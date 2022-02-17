Christian Tapia takes on Luis Lebron, March 12th in Philadelphia

February 17th, 2022

Championship boxing comes to Live! Event Center at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia as undefeated rising star Christian Tapia takes on Luis Lebron in a 10-round contest for the WBC Super Featherweight title on Saturday night, March 12th.

The card is promoted by Hard Hitting Promotions.

Tapia of Coamo, Puerto Rico, has an impressive record of 13-0 with 12 knockouts. The 27 year-old is a five year veteran who has stopped his last eight adversaries.

On July 31, 2021, Tapia won the NABA Super Featherweight title with a 2nd round demolition over former world-ranked contender Mason Menard (36-5).

In his last bout, Tapia took out previously undefeated and highly regarded Iron Alvarez (14-0) in the 10th and final round on December 4, 2021 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

In that fight, Tapia dominated the previously undefeated Alvarez, as he was up on all cards with Alvarez barely winning a round, before Tapia ended the fight in the 10th.

Lebron of San Juan, Puerto Rico is 18-2-1 with 11 knockouts. The 28 year-old Lebron is a nine-year veteran has wins over Glenford Nickey (2-0-1), Pedro Marquez Medina (1-0), Joshua Santos (2-0-1), Manuel Botis (23-0-1), Alan Guzman (19-3), Luis Ruiz (9-1) and his last bout when he stopped Frank Diaz (9-0) in the 7th round to win the WBA Fedecento Super Featherweight title on November 20, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Also seeing action will be super lightweight Brandon Pizarro (16-1, 9 KOs) of Philadelphia; welterweight Alex Perez (18-3, 10 KOs) of Newark, NJ; welterweight Dezmond Lucas (5-0, 2 KOs) of Bronx, NY; welterweight Tahmir Smalls (6-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia; welterweight Jan Carlos Rivera (4-1, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia; Pro debuting bantamweight Jeffrey Villanueva of Reading, PA and junior welterweight Anthony Ramirez of Connecticut.

Opponents will be named shortly

Ticket Pre-sale on Feb 17th with full on-sale on Feb 18th.

Tickets are on sale for $150, $100, $75 and $60 and can be purchased at

https://www.axs.com/events/426183/hard-hitting-boxing-tickets?skin=livecasinohotelphiladephia