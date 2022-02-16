EXCLUSIVE: Johann Duhaupas bids to stop Heavyweight GGG juggernaut

February 16th, 2022

Former Deontay Wilder opponent and heavyweight contender Johann Duhaupas is ready to fight the ‘Heavyweight GGG’ this weekend.

Duhaupas battles Zhan Kossobutskiy at the Universum Gym in Hamburg. He aims to halt the top division juggernaut’s 17-0 run.

Kossobutskiy gets widely tipped to be a heavyweight champion of the future. He currently holds 16 knockouts from his victories.

A wily campaigner, odds are stacked against Duhaupas, who hopes to blow the rankings wide open with a stunning upset.

Asked by WBN about the mission in front of him, ‘The Reptile’ was unfazed after battling Wilder and causing damage against the American in their 2015 WBC title clash.

“I will have accepted any challenge. No matter who is in front of me, I want to box,” Duhaupas exclusively told World Boxing News.

On what he thinks of the nickname gained by the ‘Heavyweight GGG”, he added: “GGG is a world reference and one of my favorite boxers.

“So having this nickname must be heavy, you have to be up to it. But, yes, I can stop the power. I’m ready, and I want to. The Reptile is not dead.”

HEAVYWEIGHT RUN

Concluding on plans to take Zhan’s undefeated record and what he hopes for the future, Duhaupas stated: “When I am victorious, we will go to the big promoters to discuss possible big fights.

“I want to fight, and I want to take on all challenges.”

Currently holding a 39-6 C.V., Duhaupas only seems to lose against top-level opposition. He does, however, hold wins over WBA belt holders Mahmoud Charr and Robert Helenius.

Most recently, the Frenchman beat Andras Csomor in a warm-up for sterner tests, which now comes in the form of a big-punching Kazakh out to take his soul.

It all goes down this Saturday night.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.