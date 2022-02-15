Sean Mason, Derrick Jackson, and Fabian Lopez Nieves in action this week

February 15th, 2022

Three undefeated fighters from Orlando, Florida, Sean Mason, Derrick Jackson and Fabian Lopez Nieves will compete in separate bouts as part of the non-televised undercard before a ShoBox: The New Generation card this Friday night at the Caribe Royale in Orlando.

Tickets are $40, $75, $100 and $1500 for VIP Tables, and can be purchased at eventbrite.com

Mason, 21 years-old, is coming off a first-round stoppage over Ubaldo Lara on October 16, 2021 in Hallandale, Florida.

Hubbert, 33, is a 10-year professional with wins over Winston Anderson (4-0) and RJ Laase (12-1). Hubbert has faced 10 undefeated fighters and is coming off a loss to Bill Hutchinson on January 29th in Pittsburgh.

Jackson, 19, already has wins over three undefeated fighters in Antonius Grable (1-0) and Jose Rafael Salazar (1-0). In his last outing, he stopped Mike Plazoa in the opening round on January 7th in Orlando.

All four of Hatley’s wins have been against undefeated foes – Marcus Garza (5-0), Randall Feliciano Fernandez (2-0), Tracey McGruder (5-0) and Kerry James Jr. (4-0). In his last bout, he lost a split-decision to Vlad Panin (11-1) on December 19th in Atlanta.

Also seeing action in six-round bouts:

Fabian Lopez Nieves (3-0, 3 KOs) of Orlando via Caguas, Puerto Rico will face Cesar Soriano Berumwn (26-41-3, 16 KOs) of Iztaclco, Mexico in a middleweight fight.

Norman Neeley (10-0, 8 KOs) of Paterson, NJ will take on Rodney Moore (20-20-2, 9 KOs) in a heavyweight bout.

Elijah Pierce (11-2, 10 KOs) of Midwest City, Oklahoma battles Aldimar Silva (22-18, 14 KOs) of Sao Paulo, Brazil in a featherweight contest.

In a four-round bout, Jeremy Adorno (5-0, 1 KO) of Allentown, PA fights Trayvion Butts (4-2, 3 KOs) of Dry Branch, Georgia in a featherweight bout.

The main event will see undefeated lightweight prospect Jamaine Ortiz (14-0-1, 8 KOs), who shared the ring with Jaron Ennis and Teofimo Lopez during a decorated amateur career, make his ShoBox debut against Nahir Albright (14-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round bout that could have long-term consequences for boxing’s hottest division. Albright is an aspiring R&B singer who belted out a tune during a post-fight interview following his last win.

The co-feature matches ShoBox returnee Joe George (11-0, 7 KOs) facing Sean Hemphill (14-0, 8 KOs) in an eight-round super middleweight bout of unbeatens. The telecast opens with Philadelphia’s undefeated welterweight prospect Paul Kroll (9-0, 6 KOs) squaring off against perennial spoiler Marquis Taylor (12-1-1, 1 KOs) in an eight-round battle between ShoBox newcomers.