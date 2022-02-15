Ruben “Ace” Torres discusses Cristian Mino clash taking place this Friday

February 15th, 2022

Rising star, lightweight Ruben “Ace” Torres (17-0, 14 KOs), is wrapping up his training camp for his upcoming fight against Cristian Mino (20-4-2, 17 KOs), an 8-round bout headlining Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” event this Friday, February 18, 2022.

“New Blood” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel Ontario, CA. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.

Here is what Torres had to say about his recent training camp with coaches Danny Zamora and Javier Gomez, his matchup with Mino, and more.

On his recent training camp.

“We have had a great camp, good sparring, and working with a great group of people in the L.A. area. I’m ready to go to the next level in my boxing career so the big key is focus and conditioning. It can be the small things that ruin a fighter at this level, and I’m trying to be fully invested without leaving no stone unturned. My goal is to be a world champion, so my training camp is that of a world champion. All the hard work will pay off.”

On his matchup with Mino.

“My opponent Cristian Miro is a tough Argentine fighter, who is coming to take everything I have worked for. It is hard to find tape on him, so I am working on my fundamentals, staying in shape, and listening to my coaches, Danny Zamora and Javier Gomez. These are the fights that prove I am ready for the next level since I have to keep my focus and show the caliber fighter I am.”

On headlining Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” event.

“I am very grateful to Thompson Boxing, they believed in me from a very early point in my career, and now I am ready to show them that they were right to get behind me. I have a loyal team in place and great family support. I am just starting to hit my prime and kick off a great start to 2022, I want to send a message to the boxing world that I am ready to be mentioned amongst the best of my division.”

On what a win will do for his career.

“A victory will get me one step closer to fighting in 10-round fights. I feel I’m ready to step up in competition and start my march up the rankings. A win will also help me get into bigger money fights.”

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer. Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.