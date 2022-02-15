John Docherty faces Ghanaian Champion Mawuli Folivi on Saturday

February 15th, 2022

What should be a fun fight tops the Fightzone fight card on Saturday February 19, with another top night of boxing broadcast from Trump Turnberry in Scotland.

Topping the bill on the Kynoch Boxing Promotions show will be former decorated amateur John Docherty who will take on Ghanaian Super Middleweight Champion Mawuli Folivi in what is sure to be an explosive dust up.

Folivi comes to fight. The 24-year-old has won five of six but – tellingly – has knocked out every opponent he’s beat! Obviously heavy-handed, the African will also be full of confidence and comes into the contest off the back of a nine round win when he picked up his national belt.

Docherty is very highly-rated having been a Commonwealth Bronze Medallist as well as a Junior Gold Medallist in the Commonwealths. Also 24, John doesn’t mess about when it comes to finishing contests early either – with seven big KOs from 10 wins!

The only blemish on the standout prospect’s record is a late-notice points defeat to the experienced and well-regarded Jack Cullen in 2020. Since then, the Montrose man has relocated to Sheffield to join Grant Smith’s thriving gym where he trains alongside the likes of World Flyweight Champion, Sunny Edwards.

Ahead of the night, Docherty says he will finish Folivi within three rounds…

“I’ve seen a bit of him and he likes to get stuck in, we both punch hard and I really don’t see it going the distance. I don’t see him going past three rounds! He’s knocked out a few so I have to respect his power, but I don’t think the boys he’s been winning against are on my level. It’s going to be a great fight for the fans though, because someone is going to go!

“I’m over the moon to be headlining on Fightzone, especially with this opponent because I want to look good against him. When Sam [Kynoch] told me the news I was so pleased and it’s pushed me even harder in training. The Fightzone shows have been really good, and this is another one and it’s great exposure.

“I learned a lot from that defeat to Jack Cullen. I changed my whole setup afterwards and I can see the improvements already. I didn’t have enough of a camp for that fight and wasn’t fit enough, and you could see that from round four onwards. You live and you learn from your mistakes – and I learned more from that fight than all my others.

“I’m loving it down at Grant Smith’s gym, we’ve been working on a lot of things and hopefully they come off on fight night. The gym is absolutely flying at the moment, especially with Sunny winning the world title and defending it.”

“The Ghanain comes to fight alright,” said manager Sam Kynoch. “He won’t be coming to lay down, he can bang but I think John’s boxing ability will see him through. It will be a good one to watch though and that’s what we want.

“I rate John very highly. In the amateurs he beat the likes of Zak Chelli and Willy Hutchinson – he had a quality amatuer career. He’s got a good pro record but he’s not shown what he can do yet because he started knocking people out and became too reliant on his power. He neglected his boxing ability and then ran out of gas against Cullen. John has a lot to offer and I really rate him – I think the British and Commonwealth Titles are just around the corner for him.

“The undercard is good for this show too with Darren Johnstone, who’s 1-0 and is really good. Arran McGarvie is 3-0, and we’ve got Beth Arthur on. Beth got a good stoppage win on her debut, she’s been looking good in sparring, I have high hopes for her, she’s a good addition to the women’s game and she’ll be a good one for the Fightzone viewers to follow. Also on are Alfie McArthur, who’s making his debut and Elliott O’Donnell who’ll be having his second fight.”