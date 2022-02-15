Leo Santa Cruz explains why he got knockout out by Gervonta Davis

February 15th, 2022

Sean Michael Ham

Leo Santa Cruz opened the door for Gervonta Davis to become a bonafide Pay Per View star when the former unified champion lost in 2020.

In what many saw as a first real test for Davis, Santa Cruiz got taken out in the sixth round with a highlight reel ending.

This month, Santa Cruz made a triumphant return to action when defeating Keenan Carbajal via unanimous decision in Las Vegas.

During proceedings for the Carbajal fight, Santa Cruz gave reasons why the Gervota Davis fight ended as it did.

“I think I stood there. I wanted to entertain the fans,” said Santa Cruz to FanSided. “You know, I wanted to please the fans because they love a war.

“They love toe-to-toe fights. That was what I was trying to do.

“But I shouldn’t have done that with a stronger fighter. You know, a fighter that has the power to knock you out with one punch. And that’s what I did wrong.

“I think if I would have moved, he wouldn’t have caught me with a big punch.

“So I learned that I have to learn how to box, move, and not get carried away and stay there and to get hit with the big shots.”

GERVONTA DAVIS

Floyd Mayweather’s protege broke out that night as a major playing the paid platform market.

Davis moved on to score wins over Mario Barrios and Isaac Cruz in 2021. He stands on the verge of sealing a mandatory shot at George Kambosos Jr.

A win over Rolando Romero in a collision that doubles as a final eliminator between the ‘regular’ and ‘interim’ champions will see Davis pitted against Kambosos as the stipulated challenger.

This order could come as early as the summer.

