Geordie Shore TV star Aaron Chalmers leaves MMA, signs with BOXXER

February 15th, 2022

Aaron Chalmers, who shot to fame as a star of the award-winning Geordie Shore television series before transitioning into professional fighting, has signed a multi-fight deal with BOXXER, it was announced today.

Chalmers is managed by esteemed boxing coach Adam Booth – who has trained former world champions David Haye, George Groves, Andy Lee and Ryan Burnett plus Josh Kelly and 2012 London Olympics bronze medalist Michael Conlan – and is being trained by Booth and his team.

He began training with Booth following a successful run in professional Mixed Martial Arts, where he was signed to Bellator MMA – one of the leading global promotions – and won five of his seven contests, including two wins by way of first-round knockout.

With 2.3 million followers on Instagram alone, Chalmers has a huge audience following his every move. But the likeable Geordie doesn’t feel any pressure from that. Instead he says it drives him to be the best he can be.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time in MMA but I always knew that boxing was where I wanted to be. Now I’ve got the chance to fulfil that dream and over the next few years I’m going to give it my all!” said Chalmers.

Ben Shalom, BOXXER founder and CEO, commented, “Millions of people know Aaron Chalmers as a television star and professional MMA fighter, but he’s very serious about boxing and I’ve witnessed his dedication over the past twelve months. Adam Booth is one of the most accomplished trainers out there, so I’m looking forward to some exciting fights and seeing how far he can go.”

Chalmers shot to fame as a cast member on MTV reality series Geordie Shore, a UK spinoff of the hugely successful American show Jersey Shore. Prior to departing the show to concentrate on his MMA career, Chalmers was one of the most popular and longest-running cast members.

News of Chalmers’ promotional debut under the BOXXER banner will be announced in the near future.