Deontay Wilder defends controversial comments ahead of career coin-flip

February 15th, 2022

Ryan Hafey

Deontay Wilder has defended his past controversial comments as the big-punching heavyweight prepares to coin flip a retirement decision.

The 36-year-old stated he would leave his future in boxing at the hands of Ayahuasca – a South American psychoactive brew. This intention means a 50-50 chance of whether Wilder makes a comeback or not.

Linked to a big-money Pay Per View fight with Andy Ruiz Jr., Wilder still has options in the sport. A win over Ruiz would lead to potential clashes with Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

There’s plenty to play for in the sport.

However, Wilder seems disillusioned with how he got treated for screaming allegations of cheating at Tyson Fury for months.

After their second fight in February 2020, Wilder was adamant something untoward went down with Fury’s seventh-round stoppage.

But during the build-up to the trilogy fight last October, Wilder chose silence and did not repeat those claims in any official capacity.

The boxing world’s refusal to accept Wilder’s wild accusations, except for a small minority, has left a bad taste in his mouth.

Discussing the situation on the Byron Scott Podcast recently, Wilder put his case across.

“Of course, they don’t want me to say it, but I’m going to tell it because it is what it is. I’m risking my life, so I have the right to say.

“There are so many people that try to go against me in this sport and do things.

“I stand for something, and if you don’t stand for something, you’re going to fall for anything. That’s my only thing.

“What I speak about and what I bring about on my platform, I’m passionate about.

“I know when you take a role in something. There are always going to be trials and tribulations with your own kind. But I take that responsibility, and I take that pride in holding who I am and what I am.

“There are people that are always looking, and they need hope, they need motivation, they need the inspiration to go forth. You can’t keep me down.”

He continued: “It’s crazy that this world is backward. When you’re at the top, people envy you and get mad at certain things.

“Then, when they see you fail, now they see the true passion. They see the true strength in you, and now they want to be a part [of it].

DEONTAY WILDER RETURN

Pushed to make a prediction, WBN believes Deontay Wilder will be back in the ring this year. There’s too much spotlight left for a champion that has much to say.

Ruiz, Usyk, and Joshua represent colossal Pay Per View events for Wilder, potentially in Las Vegas, giving Wilder several eight-figure reasons to lace up the gloves again.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.