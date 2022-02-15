Brandon Valdes drafted in for battle vs Jordan White on Feb 19

February 15th, 2022

Brandon Valdes will step in for Gadwin Rosa to take on Jordan White in the 10-round junior lightweight main event for the WBC USNBC Title on Saturday night, February 19th at The HALL at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Maryland.

Jeter Promotions is back at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland for the 7th time and 1st of 2022 on the heels of a near capacity show on October 23rd.

The co-feature is a 10-round super middleweight clash pitting Demond Nicholson (24-4-1, 20 KOs) of Laurel, Maryland battling Gabriel Pham, 15-2 with eight knockouts of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

White, 24, is a seven year-professional and has wins over Ronaldo Solis (4-0-1), Misael Lopez (11-0), and his last bout when he stopped Joe Perez on October 23rd at The HALL at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Maryland.

Valdes, 23, of Barranquilla, Colombia, has a record of 14-2 with seven knockouts. The six-year professional has plied his trade in his native Colombia, Mexico and the The United States. In the highest profile fight, Valdes was stopped in six-rounds to former two-time Olympic Gold Medal winner Robeisy Ramirez. In that fight, Valdes was ahead on one scorecard at the time of the stoppage. In his last bout, Valdes won an eight-round unanimous decision over Adalberto Garcia Covarrubias on September 11, 2021 in Nuevo, Mexico.

Nicholson, 28, is a nine-year professional, who has wins over German Perez (11-1-3), Joshua Okine (28-5-1) and Isaac Rodriguez (25-2). Nicholson is coming off a unanimous decision over Victor Darocha on October 23rd at The HALL at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Maryland.

Pham, 32 is a 13 year-professional, has big victories over Michael Glenn (2-0), Chauncey Fields (4-1), Jaba Khositashvili (4-0), Derrick Webster (28-2), Rafael Fernandez Sosa (8-0) and his last contest when he stopped Israel Valerio Nino(15-3) on October 16th in the Dominican Republic.

In six-round bouts:

Jeter Promotions signee, Brandon Chambers (6-0-1, 3 KOs) of Gwynn Oak, Maryland fights Paul Carroll (4-2,4 KOs) of Colombia, South Carolina for the ABF USA Featherweight title.

Jeter Promotions signee and Penn State Graduate, AJ Williams (5-1, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland takes on Brent Oren (4-7, 1 KO) of Harrisburg, PA for the ABF Atlantic Light Heavyweight title

Thyler Williams (5-0, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Maurice Anthony (3-3, 3 KOs) of Ypsalanti, Michigan in a junior welterweight fight.

Colby Madison (9-3-2, 6 KOs) of Baltimore, MD takes on Antonio Robertson (4-7-1, 2 KOs) of Raleigh, NC in a heavyweight bout.

In four-round fights:

Jeter Promotions signee, and former Dartmouth star Wide Receiver, Victor Williams (3-0, 3 KOs) of Washington, DC takes on Jeremiah Kendrick (1-0) of Philadelphia in a super welterweight fight.

Jeter Promotions signee, Mansaborie Conde (4-0, 3 KOs) of Laurel, MD takes on pro debuting Malcolm Phillips of Cole Bay, Sint Martins in a middleweight bout.

Ahmad Muhammad Jones (1-0, 1 KO) of Baltimore, MD takes on Tyree Arnold (1-3) of Philadelphia in a super lightweight bout.

Joseph Veazey (5-0, 3 KOs) of Baltimore fights an opponent to be named in a welterweight contest

Jaqeem Hutcherson (3-1) of Forestville, MD fights Jalen Woodmore (0-1) of Pontiac, MI in a super bantamweight contest.

Tickets for this great night of boxing are priced at $65-$150 and can be purchased at AXS.COM