Brandon Valdes drafted in for battle vs Jordan White on Feb 19
Brandon Valdes will step in for Gadwin Rosa to take on Jordan White in the 10-round junior lightweight main event for the WBC USNBC Title on Saturday night, February 19th at The HALL at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Maryland.
Jeter Promotions is back at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland for the 7th time and 1st of 2022 on the heels of a near capacity show on October 23rd.
The co-feature is a 10-round super middleweight clash pitting Demond Nicholson (24-4-1, 20 KOs) of Laurel, Maryland battling Gabriel Pham, 15-2 with eight knockouts of Atlantic City, New Jersey.
White, 24, is a seven year-professional and has wins over Ronaldo Solis (4-0-1), Misael Lopez (11-0), and his last bout when he stopped Joe Perez on October 23rd at The HALL at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Maryland.
Valdes, 23, of Barranquilla, Colombia, has a record of 14-2 with seven knockouts. The six-year professional has plied his trade in his native Colombia, Mexico and the The United States. In the highest profile fight, Valdes was stopped in six-rounds to former two-time Olympic Gold Medal winner Robeisy Ramirez. In that fight, Valdes was ahead on one scorecard at the time of the stoppage. In his last bout, Valdes won an eight-round unanimous decision over Adalberto Garcia Covarrubias on September 11, 2021 in Nuevo, Mexico.
Nicholson, 28, is a nine-year professional, who has wins over German Perez (11-1-3), Joshua Okine (28-5-1) and Isaac Rodriguez (25-2). Nicholson is coming off a unanimous decision over Victor Darocha on October 23rd at The HALL at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Maryland.
Pham, 32 is a 13 year-professional, has big victories over Michael Glenn (2-0), Chauncey Fields (4-1), Jaba Khositashvili (4-0), Derrick Webster (28-2), Rafael Fernandez Sosa (8-0) and his last contest when he stopped Israel Valerio Nino(15-3) on October 16th in the Dominican Republic.
In six-round bouts:
Jeter Promotions signee, Brandon Chambers (6-0-1, 3 KOs) of Gwynn Oak, Maryland fights Paul Carroll (4-2,4 KOs) of Colombia, South Carolina for the ABF USA Featherweight title.
Jeter Promotions signee and Penn State Graduate, AJ Williams (5-1, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland takes on Brent Oren (4-7, 1 KO) of Harrisburg, PA for the ABF Atlantic Light Heavyweight title
Thyler Williams (5-0, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Maurice Anthony (3-3, 3 KOs) of Ypsalanti, Michigan in a junior welterweight fight.
Colby Madison (9-3-2, 6 KOs) of Baltimore, MD takes on Antonio Robertson (4-7-1, 2 KOs) of Raleigh, NC in a heavyweight bout.
In four-round fights:
Jeter Promotions signee, and former Dartmouth star Wide Receiver, Victor Williams (3-0, 3 KOs) of Washington, DC takes on Jeremiah Kendrick (1-0) of Philadelphia in a super welterweight fight.
Jeter Promotions signee, Mansaborie Conde (4-0, 3 KOs) of Laurel, MD takes on pro debuting Malcolm Phillips of Cole Bay, Sint Martins in a middleweight bout.
Ahmad Muhammad Jones (1-0, 1 KO) of Baltimore, MD takes on Tyree Arnold (1-3) of Philadelphia in a super lightweight bout.
Joseph Veazey (5-0, 3 KOs) of Baltimore fights an opponent to be named in a welterweight contest
Jaqeem Hutcherson (3-1) of Forestville, MD fights Jalen Woodmore (0-1) of Pontiac, MI in a super bantamweight contest.
Tickets for this great night of boxing are priced at $65-$150 and can be purchased at AXS.COM