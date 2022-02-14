A pocket-sized betting guide for Italian bettors

February 14th, 2022

Italy has always been a country where everything revolves around football. Aside from pizza, gelato, Vespas, and amazing turquoise blue beaches, football is an important aspect of Italian culture.

Betting may seem like something that hasn’t been around for a while – but the truth is very different. Sports betting in Italy dates back to the Romanian empire and gladiators, believe it or not.

If you are not sure where to begin when it comes to sports betting and you would like to experience the thrill of the game, we gathered this short guide to help. It is very interesting, oftentimes lucrative but it also can feel overwhelming if you are at the beginning.

So we covered the basics for you.

Interesting stats about betting in Italy

First, let’s see some interesting statistics about betting in Italy:

Football bets represent the largest segment of Soccer bets and are an important segment of sports betting in Italy. Back in 2020, the total amount wagered for Serie A football betting reached a staggering 1.6 billion euros.

Lottomatica still holds the top position in sports betting, holding a total of 17% of the Italian market.

Naples set up a new record for sports betting – gross gaming revenue from sports betting had reached 30.2 million euros.

Sports betting tips for the beginners

Some important things you need to keep in mind when you are starting:

You need to be of the legal age if you want to start betting on sports. In Italy, you have to be 18 years old if you want to start sports betting.

Some bets are riskier than others – but the tricky part is that they have a higher payout. But if you are a beginner, be careful not to get a bitter taste from a start. According to experts from TopAsia Casinos , it is always a good idea to start with waggers and betts that are simple and easy to understand and to take the baby steps from there.

Instead of focusing on big returns, think about small victories as the key to success.

Try matched betting – this strategy utilizes the free bets offered by bookies online in order to get a successful return. Basically – turn online bonuses into real money.

Security is the key – when you decide to start betting, try finding the providers that have a proper license. In Italy it is The Agenzia Dogane e Monopolio di Stato (AAMS). When placing a bet online make sure that a provider has an SSL certificate and that your data and payments are properly protected.

In conclusion

If you look at sports betting like a hobby from time to time, do your research, and explore how the market works while remaining safe and sound and avoiding risky bets and shady providers – you are good to go.

Remember to always get back to basics and enjoy the game instead of stressing out about huge returns.