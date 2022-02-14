Gervonta Davis: The crownless king who can be unified champ in 2022

It’s no secret that Floyd Mayweather sees Gervonta Davis as his natural successor, as Pay Per View evidence has suggested over the past couple of years.

Mayweather wants Davis fighting regularly on the paid platform leading up to a time when ‘Tank’ will eventually be able to command network fees rivaling his own.

Gripes over opponent choices and a lack of interest in facing the top five contenders continue to dog Davis. However, Mayweather and right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe hold a long-term plan.

And they are sticking to it.

Even without a recognized title to speak of, Davis is called a champion by Showtime. The fact was brought up recently by former network analyst Paulie Malignaggi.

But does Gervonta Davis need a belt to secure his place among the top lightweights?

Many suggest Davis is already the best 135 pounder in the world. He just hasn’t proved it inside the ropes. His best opponent to date remains Leo Santa Cruz.

Since then, wins over Marios Barrios and Isaac Cruz have been highly strategic moves by Mayweather Promotions.

Davis isn’t fully acclimatized to either lightweight or super-lightweight yet. It’s thought one more fight will be enough to push Davis to a huge mandatory battle with George Kambosos Jr.

It’s been noticeable that Kambosos hasn’t mentioned Davis on his shortlist for an Australian homecoming. If the ‘Ferocious’ one overcomes his next foe down under, the WBA will undoubtedly order the fight against Davis.

All the Baltimore man has to do is bide his time. A stipulation to meet stablemate Rolando Romero in a rescheduled WBA mandatory comes at the perfect time.

A win over Romero pushes Davis onto a bonafide title bout where he could prove he’s the lightweight king and pick up the titles simultaneously.

Floyd Mayweather was all about the straps. There’s no doubting that he’ll want Davis to follow his example, and he would have heard Malignaggi’s comments.

The consensus among fans is that Davis is a two-time world champion, but only at super-featherweight. His belts at 135 and 140 didn’t cut it for his detractors.

Therefore, the targets have to be on a unified predisposition. Davis and Mayweather will be keeping their fingers crossed that Kambosos vs. Haney happens, so they have a one-fight plan after Romero to become undisputed.

As previously explained by WBN, the WBA will order Kambosos to fight Davis this year. So if Kambosos and Haney collide for all the marbles, Davis will be the instant mandatory to the winner.

Davis will have the opportunity to silence those title bemoaners in one fell swoop.

GERVONTA DAVIS UNDISPUTED PLAN

Spring 2022: Rolando Romero [WBA secondary mandatory]

Spring 2022: Kambosos vs. Haney [undisputed titles]

Fall 2022: Kambosos/Haney vs. Davis [mandatory]

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views.