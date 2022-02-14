Adrien Broner posts shocking ‘snorting heroin’ Bengals SuperBowl picture

February 14th, 2022

Multi-weight world boxing champion Adrien Broner posted a shocking image to his Instagram right before the Cincinnati Bengals played in Super Bowl LVI.

“The Problem” turned out to be just that when putting up a drug use photo that one fan noted would mean Broner was reportedly ‘snorting heroin.’

According to others who commented, Paraphernalia in the picture alongside the brown powder looked like cocaine.

In the accompanying words, Broner eluded to having the lines if his team claimed the Vince Lombardi Trophy against the Los Angeles Rams.

He said: “Don’t mind me, but just in case the Bengals win.” – Broner even tagged the official team social media account.

The super lightweight and welterweight contender has since deleted the controversial snap after many told him to do so. However, worries over his mental state remain.

WBN must point out that was no evidence that Broner did snort any of the alleged drugs on the table despite stating his intentions.

OFFER

Currently considering an offer to fight undefeated British welterweight Conor Benn, Broner will be undoubtedly unable to fight right now. That’s if indeed he was the one taking those substances.

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that he made an offer to Broner for a UK battle with Benn. However, Chris Van Heerden had already accepted the challenge when Hearn sent deals to two other opponents as alternatives.

Judging by Super Sunday’s evidence, Broner won’t be in fighting shape to tackle Benn or anyone else this coming spring.

Broner has endured a tumultuous past year since the Ohio man won his first fight in four years. During that time, he was arrested, checked himself into rehab, got hospitalized, joined OnlyFans, and posted this highly questionable image.

ADRIEN BRONER HELP

The whole whirlwind of events seriously doubts whether Broner fans will see their man compete in the ring again. The 32-year-old has gone as far off the rails during his boxing downtime as any fighter can.

Despite his ongoing misdemeanors, Broner finds offers to fight continually, landing on his lap. But any promoter in the right mind will now be asking for a pre-fight drug test to make sure Broner is clean.

They cannot risk getting into camp for a big headline event only for Broner to test positive and get thrown out.

It’s a sad situation for the former WBN Young Fighter of the Year. He still has so much to offer the sport, but he’s struggled with life outside it.

WBN wishes Adrien Broner well and hopes he gets the help he needs.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.