Chris Eubank Jr. ‘P4P rated above’ Deontay Wilder and Gervonta Davis

February 13th, 2022

WBN made an eye-popping discovery when checking one pound-for-pound list when seeing Chris Eubank Jr. ranked about Deontay Wilder.

Not only has Eubank gotten rated the seventh P4P fighter by one of boxing’s most sought-after statistics gatherers in BoxRec, but cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis is also in sixth place.

DEONTAY WILDER & GERVONTA DAVIS

How both can be higher than the likes of Deontay Wilder [tenth] and Gervonta Davis [21st] is a real head-scratcher.

Since losing to George Groves in the World Boxing Super Series, Eubank Jr. has beaten Liam Williams, Wanik Awdijan, Marcus Morrison, Matt Korobov, James DeGale, and JJ McDonagh.

Take away DeGale, and that’s not even a run that could get Eubank in the pound for pound top one hundred, let alone a lofty as seventh.

World Boxing News currently rates Eubank just outside of the top fifty list. The Briton has flirted with the top fifty just after the DeGale victory. However, nothing since then indicates Eubank should be higher than the 50s or 60s.

Knowing how the victories have scored the points needed to rank so highly as BoxRec uses that system would be good.

Regarding Briedis, his wins include a couple of solid victories. Hence why, WBN rates Briedis at 42. That’s more than generous for wins over Artur Mann, Yuniel Dorticos, Krzysztof Glowacki, Noel Gevor Mikaelyan, and Brandon Deslaurier.

CANELO

BoxRec did get the top spot correct as Canelo Alvarez is miles ahead of the field. The Mexican superstar is over two hundred points clear of Terence Crawford.

Heavyweights Oleskandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua appear next before the two anomalies.

Callum Smith, Keith Thurman, and Wilder see out the top ten.

On closer inspection, there seems to be a distinct group of British fighters in the top twenty as Fury, Joshua, Eubank, Smith, Josh Taylor, and Dillian Whyte appear.

On the WBN list, two of them don’t feature in the top fifty. With only Fury and Taylor in the top ten.

Way too low down the rankings are Naoya Inoue [19th], Davis, George Kambosos Jr. [28th], Jermell Charlo [29th], and Vasyl Lomachenko [32nd].

Here’s how the two top ten lists shape up.

WBN P4P TOP 10 – FEB 2022

1 CANELO ALVAREZ

2 OLEKSANDR USYK

3 TYSON FURY

4 NAOYA INOUE

5 ERROL SPENCE

6 TERENCE CRAWFORD

7 VASYL LOMACHENKO

8 JOSH TAYLOR

9 NONITO DONAIRE

10 JUAN ESTRADA

BoxRec P4P Top 10

1 CANELO ALVAREZ

2 TERENCE CRAWFORD

3 OLEKSANDR USYK

4 TYSON FURY

5 ANTHONY JOSHUA

6 MAIRIS BRIEDIS

7 CHRIS EUBANK JR

8 CALLUM SMITH

9 KEITH THURMAN

10 DEONTAY WILDER

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

