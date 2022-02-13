John Ryder overcomes odds to score gritty upset over Danny Jacobs

February 13th, 2022

Mark Robinson

Londoner John Ryder finally got what he deserved on Saturday night when “The Gorilla” out-pointed Danny Jacobs at Alexandra Palace in the U.K.’s capital.

After losing tight decisions four times in his career, most notably to Billy Joe Saunders and most controversially to Callum Smith, Ryder finally got on the end of a world-class points win.

Ryder began slowly in the fight as he struggled to get to grips with Jacobs’ wily tactics. However, from the sixth round on, the 33-year-old found his rhythm.

DANNY JACOBS

Jacobs tired from the consistent pressure applied by Ryder as the former world champion’s aging legs failed him towards the end.

At one point in the final rounds, Jacobs looked as though he could get taken out. He had to be reminded by trainer Andre Rozier that his career was at stake.

Piling on the pressure, Ryder gave the three judges a formidable challenge to get the verdict right. And although WBN carded 115-113 in favor of Danny Jacobs, you can never begrudge Ryder’s victory.

By right, Ryder should have been world champion in 2019 when taking victory against Callum Smith. To anyone with two eyes, Ryder won that fight. But with so much on the line regarding Smith securing a fight with Canelo Alvarez, the Liverpool man took a shocking unanimous verdict.

Nonetheless, and credit to him, Ryder has battled back yet again. He finally got his just desserts.

A clash with David Morrell Jr., potentially for the full WBA title if Canelo Alvarez decides to vacate, could be next for Ryder.

Also on the bill, middleweight Felix Cash picked himself up off the floor more than once to record a fifteenth career triumph.

Cut by Magomed Madiev and dropped in the second and tenth rounds, Cash had to up his game to get on terms.

A point deduction in the final round put the decision on a knife-edge. However, Cash needn’t have worried as he was in his backyard.

He took the spoils 95-92 [twice] and 94-93 to claim the vacant World Boxing Council International middleweight crown.

FURTHER RESULTS

Super bantamweight Ellie Scotney also recovered from a cut and a point deduction. The world title prospect moved to 4-0 with a unanimous win over Jorgelina Guanini.

Scotney picked up the vacant World Boxing Association Inter-Continental strap in the process.

Middleweight Austin Williams can now boast a 10-0 C.V. It follows a sixth-round TKO of the experienced Javier Francisco Maciel.

Williams downed Macial three times in the contest.

At heavyweight, the well-backed ‘Romford Bull’ Johnny Fisher scored a fifth professional win when going the distance for the first time in his career.

Spanish champion Gabriel Enguema had enough experience to avoid the knockout, making Fisher miss at times with several windmill swingers.

Again, an early cut hampered the favorite. But in the end, Fisher won almost every session.

Cyrus Pattinson made it three wins on the spin in the welterweight division as a pro with a points win over Evgenii Vazem. At the same time, super bantamweight Hopey Price is 7-0 after stopping Ricardo Roman.

Finally, at welterweight, Shiloh Defreitas beat Alexey Tukhtarov.

