World Boxing Association confirms fight order, champions will drop to 26

February 10th, 2022

Ed Mulholland

The World Boxing Association will soon have only 26 champions from their seventeen weight classes after the order of yet another title fight.

In their ongoing plan to have one sole titleholder per division following massive criticism from the boxing world, WBA President Gilberto Mendoza decided to act eight years after a promise to WBN.

Mendoza informed WBN in 2013 that the WBA would phase out all secondary titles. This wasn’t the case. Belts even expanded through an interim strap increase.

After huge pressure and WBN declassifying the organization as a sanctioning body, Mendoza felt compelled to listen.

In a matter of months, WBA titleholders have fallen by over half. As mandatories continue, this will be 26 once Juan Estrada and Josh Franco meet.

Confirming the fight has to be done and announced within a month, the WBA stated: “The Championships Committee of the World Boxing Association (WBA) ordered the mandatory fight.

“It will be between the Super Flyweight Super Champion, Juan Francisco Estrada, and the champion of the category, Joshua Franco.

“The pioneer organization sent the communication to the teams of both fighters. They will have 30 days to negotiate the fight from February 9 to March 11, 2022.

“Rule C.13, Fighting Limitations, establishes that the champion cannot fight an opponent different from the official contender in the 60 days following the expiration of the mandatory defense period.

WORLD BOXING ASSOCIATION RULES

“As established in the WBA rules, the committee and the president of the body may define the period for the mandatory defense at their discretion.

“In the case of the Mexican monarch, his mandatory defense period expired. So he must face Franco in his next fight.

“The Committee could call a purse bid. That’s if the teams do not reach an agreement in the corresponding period or if any of the parties refuses to sign the contract.

“The ordering of the fight is another move towards the world title reduction plan that the WBA has put in place since August of last year.”

Estrada vs. Franco adds to other bouts ordered previously. Leo Santa Cruz vs. Leigh Wood or Mick Conlan being another.

