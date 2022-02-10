Super heavyweight gold, 100% pro KO record and tipped for superstardom

February 10th, 2022

One of the most sought-after heavyweight contenders in the sport makes his return to action next month, aiming for a tenth straight knockout.

Bakhodir Jalolov, the Tokyo 2020 super heavyweight gold medalist who impressively took the top podium, returns on a Dubai double-header.

The event, promoted by Richard Schaefer’s new Probellum company, takes place over two days on March 18 and 19.

Since turning professional in 2018, Uzbekistani fighter Jalolov (9-0, 9 knockouts) has made a serious statement of intent by winning all nine of his bouts to date via knockout.

His most recent came on the first-ever Probellum show in December.

Jalolov produced a devastating performance to see off the challenge of Colombia’s Julio Cesar Calimeno inside the first round.

Jalolov will face Poland’s rugged journeyman Kamil Sokolowski (11-24-2, four knockouts).

Sokolowski recently fought Otto Wallin and went the distance over eight rounds.

Joining the heavyweight star on the bill is Hovhannes Bachkov, the bronze-winning Olympic medalist from the same Games.

Schaefer cannot wait to showcase two Olympic medalists on the show.

“We are absolutely delighted to add both Bakhodir and Hovhannes to the card for our first event of the year,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum.

“These guys have already shown their talent, and there is no question they both have huge futures in the sport.

“To have fighters of this quality competing on the opening night of the event is fantastic news.

“We are very excited about the prospect of watching them in action. Therefore, Probellum Evolution is going to be an event to remember.”

HEAVYWEIGHT STAR

Adding his thoughts, the big-puncher who is certainly tipped as a heavyweight champion of the future said: “I’m thrilled to be returning to Dubai for Probellum’s first event of the year.

“My training camp has been going well. I’m feeling fit, and I’m confident I can maintain my unbeaten run,” concluded Jalolov.

Armenian Bachkov has certainly enjoyed a strong start to his professional career. In his most recent bout, he eased to a comfortable victory over Turkey’s Binali Shakhmandarov.

The 2-0-1 prospect faces Argentina’s Cristian Coria (29-9-2, 13 knockouts).

Bachkov showcased his undoubted qualities at an amateur level on multiple occasions. He picked up gold medals at the 2017 European Championships and the 2019 European Games.

Like Jalolov, he was also a medalist at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, winning bronze at lightweight.

“I’m very excited to be competing at Probellum Evolution, and I’m looking forward to putting on a great show for the fans,” said Bachkov.

“It’s been a good start to my professional career, but there is a lot more to come from me, and I will show my quality in Dubai.”

MOSSELY

The opening night will be headlined by France’s Estelle Mossely (9-0, 1 knockout), who defends her IBO lightweight title against Argentina’s Yanina del Carmen Lescano (10-1, 2 knockouts).

In the co-main event, Ireland’s Jono Carroll (21-2-1, five knockouts) battling Serbia’s Serif Gurdijeljac (21-6, 8 knockouts) .

From the UK, Sunny Edwards (17-0, 4 knockouts) puts his IBF flyweight title on the line as he goes up against Pakistan’s Muhammad Waseem (12-1, 8 knockouts) in the headline bout of night two.

Furthermore, Edwards will be supported by a fascinating contest. It sees USA’s Regis Prograis (26-1, 22 knockouts) and Ireland’s Tyrone McKenna (22-2-1, six knockouts) trading blows.

