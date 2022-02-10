Shawn Porter low blows Errol Spence Jr, backtracks on Jaron Ennis

February 10th, 2022

Stephanie Trapp

When choosing his top ten welterweights in boxing, Shawn Porter hit former opponent Errol Spence Jr. with a blow south of the border.

‘Showtime,’ who retired in November after losing to Terence Crawford in an epic battle, named his current crop of stars at 147 pounds.

ERROL SPENCE JR

Porter surprisingly put Spence at number three on the list, one place behind his next opponent Yordenis Ugas.

The retired ex-two-time champion places Ugas above Spence based on his win over Manny Pacquiao. Not taking into account Spence is a unified ruler and has a better resume.

Unsurprisingly, Terence Crawford is at the helm of Porter’s rankings. Yordenis Ugas comes in second, with Errol Spence Jr. third ahead of their April 16 clash.

Keith Thurman lies fourth after looking good in a comeback against Mario Barrios. Jaron Ennis, who Porter recently stated was ‘overrated,’ is fifth.

BOOTS

Speaking on his The Porter Way Podcast, Porter said: “Boots is overrated. This is why I say he’s overrated.

“Everybody is so hyped-up on him, but he hasn’t been in the ring with any world champions yet.”

Asked to clarify in an appearance on Fight Hub TV later that day, Porter backtracked on using those exact words.

He explained: “That’s probably the wrong term to use. I said what I said, and I meant what I said.

“What we know about Ennis is all true, but what people say, I am not in full agreement with. I’m in full agreement that he’s the next.

“What I’m not in agreement with is when people say, ‘he’s going to wash that fighter, that fighter, that fighter, that fighter.’ I’m like, hey. This dude will be in some very good, great boxing matches.

“Let those matches happen, don’t just put the stigma of him washing whoever he gets in the ring with.

“He is next [in line as a top welterweight], but I don’t think he washes the top three to four guys in the welterweight division [just yet].”

Porter concluded: “Honestly, he’s a problem, and he might beat all four of those top guys.

“But for everybody to just say ‘ah he’s washing them, he’s washing them,’ I can’t rock with that.”

Due to the comments, rumors are rife that Porter may consider a quick return to the ring for a fight against the up and comer.

