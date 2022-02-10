Deontay Wilder labeled the second-best heavyweight on the planet

February 10th, 2022

Former World Boxing Council champion and American knockout artist Deontay Wilder remains the second-best heavyweight on the planet.

That’s according to the man who defeated him twice in a row, Tyson Fury.

Wilder takes huge credit from Fury after sharing thirty rounds with the ‘Gypsy King’ without scoring a victory over the saga.

DEONTAY WILDER

What “The Bronze Bomber” did was put Fury on his backside four times during the trilogy. This fact alone gives Fury significance to lay claims Wilder is better than Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

Asked if Usyk could beat Wilder if they met, Fury told Dubai Eye 103.8: “Hell no. What’s [Usyk] gonna do?

“Tap dance around the ring and run away? He didn’t do any damage to Anthony Joshua and definitely isn’t doing damage to me. I’ll obliterate him.”

He added: “I’ll obliterate him. He’s a cruiserweight. No, he’s a pumped-up middleweight!

“He was a middleweight in the amateurs; 75kg. I was a super-heavyweight at eleven years old.”

AJ FIGHT

Continuing to berate his future rivals, Fury turned his attention to Joshua. Fury has already stated Wilder would stop AJ within three rounds.

“I’m not sure what to think about Anthony Joshua anymore. Quite frankly, nobody cares about him anymore. But I’ll knock him out just for bants,” he pointed out.

Up next for Fury, though, should be Dillian Whyte. Gripes over the pay split and contracts not being handed in leave a cloud over the fight at this point.

Fury is unfazed, as ever. He believes whatever happens in the build-up, the ending is inevitable when they finally trade blows in a mandatory battle.

“Whatever I feel like on the night, really. I don’t pay these bums too much attention. Any style, I can definitely beat Whyte. Even if I put one hand behind my back and one foot off the floor, I’ll still beat him.”

Whyte is currently suing the WBC despite being ratified as their stipulated challenger. ‘The BodySnatcher’ wants 45% of the split, not the 20% on offer.

