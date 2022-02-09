Eddie Hearn says Conor Benn is a year away from Terence Crawford

February 9th, 2022

Eddie Hearn believes Conor Benn could be a year away from a money-spinning fight with welterweight champion Terence Crawford.

Benn is currently undefeated and linked to a big-money British battle with Chris Eubank Jr.

The son of UK legend Nigel Benn, Conor has had problems in his earlier career when rocked in certain bouts. However, lately, he’s looked like a real contender with victories over top twenty opposition.

This had led to reports of possible fights with Crawford, Errol Spence Jr., and other more significant names at 147.

Speaking amidst Benn vs. Eubank rumors, Hearn was quick to pump the breaks on his welterweight protege facing Crawford in 2022.

“Ultimately, Conor Benn still got probably a year to go before he’s fighting those elite guys. I think people still believe that Conor Benn is beatable, whereas they don’t necessarily think that Terence Crawford is beatable yet,” Hearn told FightHype.com.

“Conor Benn is in a great position. He’s a huge draw. But he’s still got two or three fights before he’s at that level.”

TERENCE CRAWFORD

Crawford is locked in a bitter split with Top Rank at the moment, with his immediate future uncertain.

Tentative talks with Matchroom Boxing and DAZN have occurred since a win over Shawn Porter. But Hearn is not confident of landing his signature.

On which promotional outfit Crawford should end for during the final portion of his career, Hearn added: “Sometimes people make it like you’ve got to be with a certain promoter to get those fights.

“I think that’s a problem with boxing in general. But I think unless he signs with the PBC, I don’t actually think he will get those fights.

“Maybe that’s the route that he has to take.”

A pound-for-pound star, Crawford may have only one contract left until his career is over. Therefore, he must choose wisely before signing.

The consensus is Al Haymon would be a perfect fit and see Crawford fight Keith Thurman and the winner of Spence vs. Ugas in the next two years.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.