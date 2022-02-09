Terence Crawford future remains uncertain as title chance disappears

February 9th, 2022

Mikey Williams

Terence Crawford finally had the door officially slammed on the chances of unifying at 147 pounds if he signs with Premier Boxing Champions.

After leaving Top Rank and launching legal action against Bob Arum, reports suggested Crawford favors joining forces with Al Haymon.

But now, after seeing Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas confirm their April 16 collision for three welterweight title belts, ‘Bud’ is left in the cold.

His only other solid option for 2022 is Keith Thurman. Crawford would have to agree to a title defense against a very dangerous contender to get to Spence or Ugas eventually.

Alternatively, Crawford could sign for Eddie Hearn or Oscar De La Hoya and fight on DAZN. However, there are very few top-level opponents on the network.

Hearn explained his position on Crawford, who wants to be a Pay Per View operator from now on.

“There’s such a limited amount of fights for him. In terms of the money he wants, for the legacy he wants. It really comes down to Errol Spence and maybe one or two others,” Hearn told FightHype.com.

“If you can’t deliver him those fights, which is the boat we’re in and the boat Top Rank is in, what can you deliver him?

“Fights that might not appeal to the fans, therefore, fights that don’t necessarily have a lot of value.

“Unless you can deliver him big fights, I’m not sure there’s a part for you in his career.

“But he’s a tremendous fighter, pound-for-pound great fighter, and we’ll see what happens.”

TERENCE CRAWFORD on PBC

Speaking to the MMA Hour, Heard said: “He’s a pound-for-pound top fighter. It goes back to the value of a fighter.

“Yes, I’ve had some chats with his representatives. The problem is, what can we deliver for him in that weight class?

“It’s a weight class historically dominated by PBC. So it’s one thing in getting Terence Crawford and paying him great money. But the other one is what fight you are going to give him that will deliver for DAZN.

“We don’t have access to a lot of those welterweights that would deliver value, Errol Spence, the greatest example. Again, it goes back to how much moneyTerence Crawford will generate?

“He’s an amazing fighter, but I feel that perhaps promotionally, [Top Rank] haven’t done as good a job on Terence Crawford to make him the draw that he should be.

“I’m interested because he’s a great fighter. But I think we would struggle to deliver the numbers that he would want unless he were sensible.”

