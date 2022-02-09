Super welterweight prospect Eric Tudor makes pro debut this weekend

February 9th, 2022

Blue chip super welterweight prospect Eric Tudor is set to make his professional debut on Saturday nightagainst Dalton Duncan at the Bonaventure Resort Spa in nearby Weston. The fight is scheduled for four rounds.

The six fight card is topped by Courtney Jackson taking on Antonio Sanchez in a super lightweight bout.

Tudor was highly decorated amateur and compiled at 168-43 record in the unpaid ranks. He is a two-time Romania national champion and was a member of the 2020 Romanian Olympic team.

The 20-year-old is working under the guidance of respected trainer Derik Santos and is ready to put on a show on Saturday night.

“This is the moment I have dreamed about since I was a kid. I cannot wait to step in the ring and put on a great show for all the fans in attendance. Make sure you get there early because you don’t want to miss my fight,” said Tudor.

If all goes well and Tudor doesn’t suffer any injuries, the plan is for him to have a very active 2022 campaign. With his amateur pedigree, he likely will be moved fast as a professional despite being so young.

“I think my amateur experience will help me a lot as I transition to the pros. I think my style is more suited for the pro ranks and I will be an even better professional than a amateur,” Tudor explained.