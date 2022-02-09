Row erupts between ‘the next Floyd Mayweather’ and Shawn Porter

February 9th, 2022

There’s a storm brewing in the welterweight division between an exciting fighter dubbed ‘the next Floyd Mayweather’ and ex-world champion Shawn Porter.

Everything kicked off when Porter aired an episode of his ‘The Porter Way Podcast’ this week. In the talk, the two-time belt holder spoke about the return on former opponent Keith Thurman and rising star Jaron Ennis.

Carrying an undefeated record and comparisons to Mayweather, Ennis is tipped to be the star of the weight class once Errol Spence and Terence Crawford move on.

Porter, who recently lost to Crawford in an epic before confirming his retirement, is not totally convinced by statements made about Ennis.

He made those feelings clear in the recorded discussion.

Now, it’s not known whether Porter is looking to drum up support for a quick comeback or not.

However, Ennis gave him the option when responding to the chat.

“I heard you [Shawn Porter] said I was overrated. You were just saying I’m ready and too much for these guys?

“And you said you won’t fight me. But keep that same energy, though. If I’m so “overrated,” then “come out” of ‘retirement’ and fight me.

“Now people retire, and I’m overrated!”

NEW FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Battling Porter would be a serious step-up for Ennis. The top names in the division have largely avoided the latter over the last two years.

The consensus regarding the 24-year-old is that he’s been ready to face some of the more significant contenders since beating Juan Carlos Abreu in 2020.

During the pandemic, a no-contest with Chris Van Heerden got followed up by knockout victories over Sergey Lipinets and Thomas Dulorme.

Due to these solid wins, Ennis now boasts an impressive record of 28-0. And that’s where the comparisons to Mayweather come in.

Floyd Mayweather was around the same age as Ennis when he claimed a 28-0 record. However, ‘Money’ was already a world champion four years prior.

This is where Ennis must now put his foot on the gas regarding his opponents. Also, where Shawn Porter would be the ideal foil.

Terence Crawford is still a free agent and eyeing up his options. One of those is potentially a battle with Keith Thurman. At the same time, Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas will face each other in a title unification on April 16.

Without those names, Ennis has slim pickings at 147 and could do a lot worse than agreeing to trade blows with ‘Showtime’ Shawn.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.