Main event set for 41st Rockin Fights event on March 18

February 9th, 2022

The 41st edition of “Rockin’ Fights” is around the corner and Star Boxing is pleased to announce a championship featured attraction on March 18 as Ukraine born, Pittsburgh based, OLEH “THE UKRAINIAN PITBULL” DOVHUN (13-0 5KO’s) will defend his NABA super bantamweight title against Brazilian banger MICHEL “BABU” DA SILVA (13-0 12KO’s).

27-year-old southpaw, Oleh Dovhun challenged for the vacant NABA title in November of 2021 against the dangerous, Glenn Dezurn (then 14-2-1 10KO’s) of Baltimore, Maryland. Over the 10 rounds, Dovhun took Dezurn to school, out boxing him to a clean sweep unanimous decision (100-90 x3), utilizing an uppercut and maintaining precision distance to control the action in its entirety. With the decisive victory, Dovhun was crowned NABA champion and earned the #6 World Rating by the WBA.

“I know that the WBA World title is within my reach, and it will be mine” said Dovhun. “I am coming to New York to make a statement and hope my American and Ukrainian supporters will be proud! A big thank you to my team Mike McSorley and JJ Richardson and my promoter Joe DeGuardia for this opportunity!”

NABA title challenger and Brazilian banger, Michel Silva packs a mighty punch. He has made a name for himself in his native Brazil with a 92% knockout ratio as 13 men have opposed Silva, however only one has made it the distance. Get in the ring with “Babu” and the chances are you’re in for an early night. An emphatic victory over an undefeated Dovhun will firmly plant Silva in the conversation at 122 lbs.

Silva understands the opportunity in front of him, “My opponent is undefeated. I’m undefeated too. I know it will be an epic fight! A huge thank you to my promoter Joe DeGuardia and Star Boxing for this long-awaited opportunity. I cannot wait! LET’S GO! Also, a big thank you to my manager (MT Management) Marcel Tshiyoyo!”

“There is nothing more admirable in the sport of boxing than two undefeated prospects putting their undefeated records on the line in an effort to be great,” said Star Boxing CEO, JOE DEGUARDIA “I commend both Dovhun and Silva for taking this fight and leading the way for what will be an exciting card from top to bottom.”

Tickets to #RockinFights at The Paramount are now available at ticketmaster.com or by visiting www.starboxing.com. Tickets start at $50.