Heavyweights Robert Simms and Moses Johnson collide on March 5

February 9th, 2022

On Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the Lincoln Ballroom of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, Michigan, Salita Promotions will present another edition of the “Detroit Brawl” series, this time featuring Saginaw, Michigan, heavyweight spoiler Robert Simms (11-3, 3 KOs) taking on undefeated New Yorker Moses “ThunderHands” Johnson (8-0, 7 KOs) in the 10-round main event.

Tickets for “Detroit Brawl” start at $35. Order tickets online or call or visit the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center Box Office (313.943.2354) at 15801 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn during Box Office hours: Thursday and Friday from 11 am to 4 pm and 5 pm to 8:30 pm on the day of the event.

A proven spoiler, in six years as a professional, Simms has faced a number of quality opponents, often as the B side of the bout sheet, taking upset victories over then 15-1 Joe Cusumano (W 6), then 8-0-2 Colby Madison (W 8), and in his last ring appearance, a unanimous decision over then 8-1 Aaron Quintana last March. Still improving, Simms has lost only one fight of his last seven.

Born and raised in Huntington, New York, 29-year-old Johnson has gone undefeated, thus far, in his four-year career, stopping all but one opponent. As an amateur, Johnson was a 2015 Golden Gloves Champion in the super heavyweight open class. Johnson has worked as a sparring partner for top heavyweight Daniel Dubois. Simms represents, by far, his toughest opponent to date.

Featured in the co-main event will be Detroit super middleweight Winfred Harris Jr. (21-1-1, 10 KOs). Also seeing action will be undefeated middleweight terror Marlon Harrington (6-0, 5 KOs), as well as popular Grand Rapids, Michigan-based former amateur stars Joseph “Sug” Hicks Jr. (1-0, 1 KO), and Joshua Pagan (1-0, 1 KO) in separate four-rounders.

All undercard opponents will be announced shortly.

“The last Detroit Brawl was a tremendous success and we’re coming back to the same terrific venue for another night of world-class Michigan boxing,” said event promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “We’ve got many of the best prospects in the state that will be in tough match-ups, starting with our heavyweight main event, that I can’t pick a winner of. Both guys have a lot to prove, so it should be a sensational night of boxing from beginning to end.”