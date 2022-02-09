Unified heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk compared to Tomasz Adamek

February 9th, 2022

Unified ruler Oleksandr Usyk was recently compared to Polish heavyweight contender Tomasz Adamek by rival champion Tyson Fury.

Making the statement, Fury also said more derogatory statements on Anthony Joshua. Fury’s words come as ‘The Gypsy King’ awaits contracts being signed for his next fight.

Fury had wanted to face Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight title bout. A deal with Joshua to step aside from a contracted rematch with Usyk couldn’t be agreed, though.

This means Fury has to battle mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte, who is challenging an 80-20 purse split laid down by the World Boxing Council.

Taking legal action, Whyte has to notify the WBC by the end of the month whether he’s in or out of a UK Wembley Stadium clash on April 23.

Describing Usyk when also discussing Joshua on ESPN’s ‘Max on Boxing,’ Fury said: “I think he’s a good boxer, a very talented cruiserweight, but I don’t think he is no great shake, he’s very hittable.

“I just think he is small and not fast. He is okay and a decent boxer. But he looks like Muhammad Ali compared to stiff [Anthony Joshua] there.”

“I think he’s something similar to Tomasz Adamek. I think he’s at that level,” added Fury.

Adamek won world titles at light heavyweight and cruiserweight before moving up to the top division. The Pole could never quite mix it with the big boys, unlike Usyk.

The Ukrainian master dominated the much-bigger Joshua when the pair met last September. He’s favored to do the same when they meet again this summer.

HEAVYWEIGHT MANDATORY

For now, Fury will have to be content with Whyte or give up his WBC heavyweight title, provided the latter signs on the dotted line.

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed Whyte has the contract in his possession. Therefore, Fury vs. Whyte should face no problems if the split argument gets resolved.

Adding his thoughts on Whyte during the chat with Max Kellerman, Fury stated: “I think he’s an average heavyweight.

“He’s got slow feet, slow hands, average power. He’s had a lot to say, ‘Tyson don’t wanna fight me.’

“All of a sudden, the fight’s on his toes, and guess what? He’s gone silent. Hiding like a little scared rabbit.”

Fury vs. Whyte will take place on UK and US Pay Per View once the ink drys on the paperwork.

