Groans over Gervonta Davis order as top-five opponent fails to materialize

February 9th, 2022

Pay Per View star Gervonta Davis re-ordered to face Rolando Romero for the WBA secondary lightweight title was met with groans by disgruntled fans.

Davis and Romero were initially penciled in the clash in late 2021. After Romero pulled out to address allegations of sexual assault, Isaac Cruz stepped in.

‘Tank’ defeated Cruz to defend his title. The consensus then hoped that Davis would go after one of the top five at 135 pounds.

Everyone crossed fingers that Floyd Mayweather and Leonard Ellerbe would begin pursuing more significant names. Teofimo Lopez, Vasyl Lomachenko, Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, or even the ‘super’ champion to his belt, George Kambosos Jr.

It wasn’t to be as the WBA intervened.

GERVONTA DAVIS ORDER

Therefore, on January 24th, they put out a release. They clarified who Davis must defend his belt against next.

“The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the lightweight world title fight. A fight between champion Gervonta Davis and mandatory challenger Rolando Romero.

“The pioneer body sent the formal communication to both teams of both fighters. They will have 30 days, which expires next February 24, to reach an agreement.”

There are just fifteen days left of that deadline. It’s not thought that Mayweather Promotions are looking anywhere else than a Davis vs. Romero PPV re-run.

However, fans expressed their disappointment. They groaned that Davis wouldn’t be sharing the ring with one of the top five.

“Paper mandatory for a paper belt [and] for paper PPV numbers,” said one.

Another added: “Brilliant fight!” said no fans anywhere.”

A third stated: “When are Tank and Loma going to fight? – But they want Terence Crawford to sign with Mayweather promotions.”

It was thought the WBA might order Kambosos vs. Davis to continue their assault on the number of titles available.

One commenter certainly thinks he knows why this didn’t happen.

“Tank’s promoters would not want to be made a mandatory to Kambosas. This dictates the split and terms of the fight.

“Given Tank’s star power, he would want to fight on better financial terms than the mandatory.”

NO MORE ROLLY

Romero gets his opportunity after clearing his name. Mayweather obviously believes his man deserves a second chance to get that money.

“Three and a half months of my name being slandered with false accusations. To having to miss out on opportunities and cheated out of my dream,” said Romero.

“[Cheated] out of a massive amount of wealth, the investigation into the allegations made against me has been formally closed.

“Charges were not filed. The allegations could not be substantiated because I am innocent, as I always stated.

“I am now the symbol of freedom, purity, and love,” said the lightweight challenger.

Furthermore, an announcement on Davis vs. Romero is due this month.

