Felix Cash eyes Euro title shot, can’t afford any more losses

February 9th, 2022

Frank Warren

Felix Cash is targeting a shot at European Middleweight Champion Matteo Signani if he makes it past Magomed Madiev when they clash for the WBC International Middleweight Title on the undercard of Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder at Alexandra Palace this Saturday February 12, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding New Zealand and Australia).

The undefeated Wokingham talent (14-0, 10 KOs) returns to the ring for the first time in almost a year since his brilliant British Middleweight Title win over Denzel Bentley at York Hall. Cash is determined to regain his momentum as he looks to push on towards European and world level after cleaning up on the domestic scene.

“Sometimes you need a bit of a break,” admitted Cash. “I’ve been boxing since I was a kid and I’ve never taken a lot of time off. I took my time off in the wrong way to be honest with you, having a few too many beers shall we say. I’m hungrier than ever because I’ve missed out on a lot of opportunities and that’s knocked me back a bit.

“This is the time now; I can’t have any more slip-ups and I can’t have any more time off. I’m training hard and I’m staying around the corner from the gym. I’m in the gym every single day and I just can’t wait now. It will be a big night for me and it will be one of the sweetest wins of my career after what I’ve been through.

“I’ve won the Commonwealth, won the British, get the European and that’s three of the major belts as a British fighter. The next step from there is a World Title so I definitely think I’m capable of beating Matteo Signani. I need to make sure I perform well and put a good performance on this Saturday. If I could get Signani next around April or May then that would be ideal.

“I know I’ve got a tough fight ahead of me on Saturday. Madiev hasn’t tasted defeat yet and he’s ranked at No.3 with the WBA. I’m excited to get myself back in the ring and remind everyone what I’m made of. I believe I’m always exciting – it’s definitely not going to be a boring fight. By the end of the year I want to be on the fringe of fighting for a World Title or fighting for a World Title.”

Cash vs. Madiev is part of a huge night of action, two-time Middleweight World Champion Daniel Jacobs (37-3, 30 KOs) fights in the UK for the first time when he clashes with former World Title challenger John Ryder (30-5, 17 KOs) in an Eliminator for the WBA 168lbs World Title, Romford Heavyweight sensation Johnny Fisher (4-0, 4 KOs) takes on Spain’s Gabriel Enguema (10-11, 6 KOs) over six rounds in front over 2,200 of his supporters, Catford’s Ellie Scotney (3-0) goes for her first title when she clashes with Argentina’s Jorgelina Guanini (9-3-2, 1 KO) for the WBA International Super-Bantamweight crown, undefeated Texas Middleweight Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams (9-0, 7 KOs) fights in London for the second time as he meets Javier Francisco Maciel (33-15, 23 KOs) over eight rounds, Leeds Super-Bantamweight Hopey Price (6-0, 2 KOs) fights Ricardo Roman (14-12-3, 5 KOs) over six rounds, Ashington Welterweight Cyrus Pattinson (2-0, 1 KO) fights Evgenii Vazem (9-21, 4 KOs) over six rounds and Welterweight prospect Shiloh Defreitas (2-0, 2 KOs) fights Alexey Tukhtarov (4-23-6, 3 KOs) over six rounds.