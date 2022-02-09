Deontay Wilder ideal for Oleksandr Usyk fight if Anthony Joshua bails

Deontay Wilder can return to the ring in the late spring after his Nevada suspension expires on April 8th. WBN believes the American puncher is open to huge offers.

One of those could be Oleksandr Usyk if Anthony Joshua disagrees on a rematch deal.

World Boxing News predicts Wilder would accept the Usyk fight in a heartbeat. However, there may be a sticking point on any titles being involved.

As Wilder is coming off two losses, both by knockout, “The Bronze Bomber” would almost certainly have to ask for an exception to challenge any belts.

Rules and regulations usually don’t favor a contender coming off a defeat, let alone two. However, Wilder has remained highly ranked since losing twice to Tyson Fury.

World Boxing Council Rankings Committee voters kept Wilder in the number one spot with their sanctioning body due to his five-year reign as their champion.

This is one of the main reasons Dillian Whyte had to wait so long for his opportunity. Wilder was granted a second shot despite losing the rematch as it got written into the contract.

But if an Usyk offer should arrive, Wilder would have to rely on his ratings with the IBF, WBA, and WBO. Plus, any exception letter into the bargain.

DEONTAY WILDER RANKING

At present, Wilder does NOT feature in the IBF’s latest Ratings for December 2021. With the WBO, he’s also NOT rated in the top fifteen.

The only savior for the 36-year-old ‘Alabama Slammer’ lies with the World Boxing Association, where Wilder stands at number six on their list.

Therefore, he would be considered by the WBA provided any exception application is successful.

Due to the magnitude of such a fight between two Olympic medalists and significant figureheads in the sport, the WBA would be certifiable if they didn’t grant any wish.

Fans and media alike would love to see Wilder and Usyk share a ring. The event would be one of the lightest heavyweight title fights of recent years.

Both fighters compete at their best at around 220 pounds right now, meaning there would be no physical advantages.

If Joshua decides to bail on his own contract clause, Wilder is the biggest name available to fill in.

Usyk, being the master that he is, would surely be on board for what would be a certain United States Pay Per View.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.