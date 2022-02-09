Chris Bourke brands himself top super-bantamweight in the UK

February 9th, 2022

CHRIS BOURKE HAS made public his belief that he is the No.1 super bantamweight residing within these shores.

The unbeaten KO-artist bids for a third championship belt in just his 11th professional fight on March 11 when, at the famous old York Hall, he goes up against Marc Leach for the vacant British title, relinquished by Jason Cunningham.

Bourke is one of an ambitious clutch of super bantams currently operating in Britain, headed up by the European champion Cunningham, former British and Commonwealth title holder Brad Foster, WBC International Silver champion Liam Davies and Liverpool firebrand Andrew Cain.

Bourke declares himself undaunted by the potential opposition because he sees himself as top of the domestic charts and ready to step up the levels.

“It is crazy and it is a good division to be in,” said the 27-year-old on the flock of super bantams. “I believe I am No.1 out of all of the names, I just believe I am the best super bantam in the country.

“I would 100 per cent fight Jason Cunningham. If I won the British and he still has the European, that is the fight I want next.

“It opens up so many doors, winning the British. From there I would like to get the European and move on but, who knows, I’ve just got to get the British. It is important to not look past it.

“It can’t get any better than fighting for the British right now. It is a fight that makes sense. He will believe he has earned his shot and I think I am above British level. It is a fight people will be excited about and will be considered 50-50.”

Chris Bourke (10-0) takes on Marc Leach (17-1-1) for the vacant British super bantamweight title at York Hall on March 11, live on BT Sport.

The card also features exciting super featherweight Frank Arnold (8-0-1), Olympic Youth gold medallist Karol Itauma (5-0) in light heavyweight action, unbeaten Irish super lightweight Willo Hayden (2-0) and super welterweight Josh Frankham (4-0). Super featherweight Jamie Chamberlain (3-0) has his first fight under the Queensberry banner, with Jake Henty (1-0 super welterweight) and Aloys Junior (0-1 cruiserweight) both having their second professional fights. Cruiserweight Arnold Obodai will make his professional debut.

Tickets for the show at York Hall on Friday, March 11 are on sale now, available directly from the fighters or via eventbrite.co.uk or call: 01992 505 550 (office hours).

Ticket prices:

£55 (Floor/Balcony unreserved)

£65 (Floor/Balcony reserved) – SOLD OUT

£105 (Ringside) – SOLD OUT