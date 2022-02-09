Blue-Chip heavyweight Fernely Feliz Jr. moves to 3-0 with KO

February 9th, 2022

Hotshot heavyweight prospect Fernely Feliz Jr., moved his record to a perfect 3-0, 3 KOs in impressive fashion last Saturday night with a fourth-round KO of power-punching and undefeated Christopher Arnold of Virginia.

Fighting on all-time-great fighter turned promoter Christy Martin’s event at the National Guard Armory in Saint Augustine, Florida, Feliz was matched up against Arnold, of Fredericksburg, who was a perfect 4-0, 4 KOs before the match.

Feliz, the 25-year-old former national amateur champion from Danbury, Connecticut, says he knew Arnold’s power was a factor coming in.

“The guy was 4-0 with 4 KOs, so I went in very aware that he had power and can bang a little bit,” explained Feliz.

“I had to adjust to him. He was very awkward. The shots I was practicing with my father were not landing in the fight, so I was getting frustrated. But I adjusted quickly and by the end of the third I knew I had him. Once I connected, he couldn’t take it.”

Feliz says he matured as a fighter while taking out Arnold.

Fought a guy that was undefeated 4-0 all by Knockout. DANBURY THIS ONES FOR YOU!!!!! (Lebron voice) #glorytogod pic.twitter.com/m7g5V6JqBa — Fernely Feliz Jr. (@Fernely_jr) February 6, 2022

“I learned I can feint more and just have more confidence in my hands. I’ve watched the fight tape seven times and I’m just faster. My speed and timing are going to give a lot of people problems. I’m going to focus on being in the best shape of my life and keep going. I’m surrounded by a great group of people who take care of me. I’m ready to keep working.”

“Christopher Arnold was a tough, undefeated guy with huge power, having won his previous four fights by way of KO,” added manager Steven Heid. “Fernely Jr. showed why he is on a completely different level by making Arnold look like easy work.”