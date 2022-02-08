Tyler Tomlin stays undefeated with second-round knockout

February 8th, 2022

This past Saturday, undefeated lightweight prospect, Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin (13-0, 9 KOs), of Cheatham County, TN, continued his march towards 2022 prospect of the year as he stopped Charlie Serrano (16-7-2, 5 KOs), of Tampa, Florida, in the second round of a scheduled ten-round main event.

The event, promoted by One-One-Six Promotions, took place in Clarksville, TN, at the Winfield Dunn Center at Austin Peay University.

In round one, Tomlin was feeling out Serrano, looking for an opening to land a big shot. That shot came in round two when Tomlin landed a picture-perfect left hook to the liver, sending Serrano to the canvas. Serrano couldn’t continue and the fight was stopped at the 1:45 mark of the second round.

“I am glad I could give the fans an exciting fight and I feed off the energy of the crowd – this was a special moment in my career,” said Tomlin after getting an exciting knockout in front of a sold-out crowd. “I’ve been telling people that Cheatham County is a fight town, and we are showing the world how much we love fights as the energy in this arena rivaled that of any PPV fight.”

Tomlin is riding a four-fight KO streak and looks to be in the running for the 2022 Prospect of the Year. Tomlin hopes to fight a lot this year and with the backing of his promoter Lou DiBella, head-honcho of DiBella Entertainment, Tomlin has all the systems in place to make it happen.

“We are not cutting corners, we brought in Andres Cortes to have a high-quality training camp so we could have this type of performance,” said Darryl Tomlin, trainer, manager and father of Tyler. “We know what we want in the sport, and now Ty is a 10-round fighter, so the fights are going to get tougher and tougher, and we are ready. This is going to be the year we show the world we are for real.”

Tomlin is one of the biggest ticket sellers in the sport of boxing outside of the known stars on television, and the energy in the building was commented on by his promoter Lou DiBella.

“People are taking notice, but I am getting better with each fight, and soon people will see just how talented I am,” said Tomlin. “I want to make my community proud and spotlight my region to not just the whole country, but to the world!”