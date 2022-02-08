Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki returns March 19 in Nova Scotia

February 8th, 2022

On Saturday, March 19, Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (13-1-0, 13KOs) of Sydney, Nova Scotia, returns to action in Hamilton, Ontario, rated the number eight cruiserweight in the world by the WBC.

The fight is presented by Three Lions Promotions (TLP) and is slated for the Hamilton Convention Centre. The full card will be announced shortly. Rozicki is the reigning WBC International Silver and WBA Canadian cruiserweight champion.

A top ten ranking was bestowed upon Rozicki after he moved up in weight to face former heavyweight contender Oscar Rivas (28-1-0, 19KOs) of Montreal, Quebec, for the inaugural WBC bridgerweight title in 2021. The rugged Nova Scotian came up short, but left fans clamoring for more after turning in twelve of the most resilient and determined rounds of boxing in recent memory.

As TLP Managing Director Daniel Otter explained, Rozicki is already a celebrated part of the Hamilton sporting landscape. “They love Ryan here. He comes from a town a lot like the Hammer. A rough-and tumble-steel town, with lots of solid working class folks. He fits right in here and he always gives people bang for their buck. Literally.”

In four Hamilton outings, Rozicki has delivered four knockouts, including a thrilling back-and-forth shootout with previously undefeated Khetag Pliev (5-1-0, 2KOs) in 2019. On March 19, the Bruiser is sure to entertain.

The event is headlined by Brandon Brewer (25-1-1, 11KOs) and Antonio Napolitano (5-0-0, 3KOs) in an eight round, USNBC Middleweight Championship clash.

Tickets will be available online at www.threelionspromotions.com on Thursday, February 11, 2022.