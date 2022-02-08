Despite getting KO’d, PPV opponent questions Gervonta Davis power

February 8th, 2022

Sean Michael Ham

Gervonta Davis stands accused of having questionable power by an opponent he knocked out in six rounds on Pay Per View.

‘Tank’ blasted Leo Santa Cruz out in October of last year, adding the most memorable name to his undefeated record.

But upon reflection of the stoppage, US-based Mexican Santa Cruz made a point of putting punch uncertainty in the same sentence as the loss.

“I wasn’t really feeling Tank’s power. I don’t know why but he just caught me,” Santa Cruz told Brian Custer on The Last Stand Podcast.

He added: “But you know, I was feeling comfortable and if I could take Tank Davis’ power in the first few rounds.

“I think you know. I can compete against anyone now. So, I got more confidence, and you know I want to go back there and fave the best.”

In a separate chat with FanSided, Santa Cruz repeated the claims when he stated: “I couldn’t believe how I got knocked out like that.

“I was out for like, a minute or a few seconds. I was out. But I was like, ‘Man, how did that happen to me?

“I have never even gotten hurt or anything like that.”

Santa Cruz pointed out that the way the fight ended affected him during the aftermath.

“For him to knock me out like that. I was kind of depressed. But like I said, after the fans, they started sending me messages comments to keep my head up.

“He’s a great fighter. And, you know, even the best get caught. You see, I started to get my motivation back and everything.

“They gave me the motivation, the strength to come back to the ring, and you know, keep on fighting.”

Getting back in the win column last week via a decision over Keenan Carbajal, Santa Cruz is back in contention for world titles.

Remaining at super-featherweight for one more fight before moving down to featherweight, Santa Cruz will be aiming to fight one of the top stars in the division this year.

Firstly, the 33-year-old will battle the winner of Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan as stipulated by the WBA.

GERVONTA DAVIS

Regarding Davis, his rise to being one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world keeps on ascending.

Potentially remaining focused on the lightweight division, a fight with George Kambosos Jr. should be ratified in the next six months by the WBA.

The fight is part of the World Boxing Association’s commitment to remove all obsolete titles from the belt roster.

