Dina Thorslund defends belt versus Niorkis Carreno on April 9

February 8th, 2022

Double Danish champion Dina Thorslund will put her WBO bantamweight title on the line against highly-rated Niorkis Carreno on Saturday April 9 in Denmark.

Probellum’s co-promotional event with TK Promotions is set to take place at the Graakjer Arena, in Holstebro, with the undefeated two-weight world champion Thorslund (17-0, 7 knockouts) in action for the first time since signing for Probellum last month.

The Dane captured the WBO bantamweight title in June 2021 courtesy of an impressive victory over Mexico’s Jasseth Noriega, before successfully defending her crown against another Mexican Zulina Munoz in November.

Thorslund, who has also held the WBO super-bantamweight title since 2018 having beaten Jessica Arreguín to become champion, now aims to extend her unbeaten run against Venezuela’s Carreno (22-2, 17 knockouts).

“I’m really pleased my next fight is now confirmed and I can’t wait to return to the ring,” said Thorslund.

“Performing in front of a home crowd is always very special and I’m sure the Danish fight fans will come out and get behind me in the passionate way they always do.

“My focus is now is fully on ensuring I’m in the best possible shape to successfully defend my titles and putting on a memorable performance for my fans.”

“Dina is an outstanding competitor and her match up against Niorkis Carreno will be an important test for her,” added Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum.

“As an undefeated two-weight world champion, her opponents always raise their performance levels to try and challenge her dominance – but I know she will be ready.

“We were delighted to sign Dina as our first female fighter in January and it will be a special moment for the organization when she makes her Probellum debut. We look forward to watching her put on a show for her home fans and it promises to be a memorable night.”