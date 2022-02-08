Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora? – Promoter retracts ‘throwaway’ remarks

February 8th, 2022

Mark Robinson

Eddie Hearn says wanting Derek Chisora to fight Deontay Wilder after getting dominated by Joseph Parker was never a serious proposition.

The Matchroom boss backtracked on the possibility of offering Wilder a deal to face Chisora despite saying the latter could stop ‘The Bronze Bomber’ in the fight.

Hearn stated that if Wilder vs. Chisora went past four rounds, he’d fancy ‘WAR’ for the victory. Chisora tentatively agreed to the fight that same week.

Now, almost a month later, the Essex man retracted the potential heavyweight clash.

DEONTAY WILDER

“It was only a throwaway comment from me saying if the fight went four or five rounds, I think he’d beat Wilder,” Hearn told talkSPORT before offering up another dangerous opponent for his twelve-loss UK Pay Per View star.

“It’s obviously a very dangerous fight [against Wilder]. At the same time, there’s been a few talks about Chisora against Luis Ortiz with those guys. I like that fight.”

Chisora facing Ortiz, a formidable opponent who gave Wilder problems twice, doesn’t seem like a place the man formerly known as ‘Del Boy’ should be.

Nonetheless, Hearn reeled off a few more potential foes.

“Chisora against [Chris] Arreola. Chisora against Zhang Zhilei. He’s never in a bad fight, and he wants to fight.

“He wants the biggest fights out there, and we’re trying to find him one.”

FRANK WARREN

Promotional rival Frank Warren, who promoted Chisora to a controversial knockout defeat against David Haye at Upton Park in London, was adamant about what the former world title challenger should do next.

“Chisora should retire, end of story,” Warren told the BBC. “He [Derek Chisora] should retire.

“He shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the ring, let alone in there with Tyson [Fury, Deontay Wilder, or anyone else].”

At present, Chisora has lost four of his last seven fights and beaten nobody in the top one hundred heavyweights during that run.

David Price, Artur Szpilka, and Senad Gashi were enough to secure three PPVs on the spin for Chisora. But anyone with half a vested interest in the top division knows those wins are nowhere near the required level for Deontay Wilder or Luis Ortiz.

The truth is, Derek Chisora hasn’t beaten a decent contender since 2018. Even then, Carlos Takam is not a world-class operator.

It’s also debatable where Chisora has a world title-level victory to his name his entire career. In a world of big punchers, it may be time to give Chisora some good advice to walk away while he still has his faculties in check.

In reality, Chisora could face a couple of knock-over opponents on undercards. But as soon as he steps up a level, we all know what will happen.

Is it worth taking more punches in the head for any other purpose than just money?

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.